Blanco and River Cats walk off against Isotopes

August 29, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - For the second straight night, the Sacramento River Cats (53-81) came from behind to tie things late, but an inning later Gregor Blanco launched a ninth inning walk-off homer to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (61-73) 2-1 in a well-pitched game from both teams.

River Cats starter Jordan Johnson dazzled in his six innings pitched for one of his best outings of the year. He allowed one run on just two hits with four strikeouts to keep Sacramento within striking distance. Johnson's one blemish came as a result of an RBI-double from 'Topes first baseman Josh Fuentes in the fourth.

Sacramento was held scoreless until the eighth inning when third baseman Orlando Calixte got the River Cats on the board with a laser home run to left field. The home run was Calixte's 11th and tied the game at one apiece. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Blanco would send the fans home happy with a bomb to right-center against Isotopes righty Yency Almonte.

The River Cats are back in action tomorrow for game two of this three-game set. Right-hander Tyler Herb (1-8, 6.17) takes the mound for Sacramento and the Isotopes will counter with lefty David Holmberg (7-7, 5.38). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.

Additional Notes

- Johnson's two-hit performance is his best start in exactly a month when he also allowed two hits in five innings pitched against Iowa on July 28.

- The River Cats collect their sixth walk-off win of 2018 and are now 6-7 in games that end in a walk-off. Their last such victory came on July 3 against Fresno with a two-run home run from Chris Shaw.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2018

