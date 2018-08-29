Josh Fuentes Named PCL Rookie of the Year

Albuquerque Isotopes third baseman Josh Fuentes is adding more hardware to his collection as the Pacific Coast League announced Fuentes as the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

The Rookie of the Year award is just the latest in Fuentes' trophy case this season. On Monday he was named to the All-PCL Team just months after being named the Triple-A All-Star Game MVP. Fuentes was also voted his club's Defensive Player of the Year by his teammates.

At the time of the announcement, Fuentes, 25, leads the league in hits (169), games played (129), at bats (527) total bases (268) and extra-base hits (59) while ranking second in the circuit in RBI (92), doubles (33), triples (12) and runs scored (87). Fuentes' .321 batting average is seventh-best in the league.

The Orange County Native's 169 hits this season are tied for the most in a single-season by an Isotope (Jamie Hoffmann, 2010).

Fuentes has proven himself valuable on both sides of the ball, leading the league with a .965 fielding percentage at the hot corner, committing just 10 errors over 285 total chances in 107 games at the position.

Fuentes is the second Isotope to win the PCL's Rookie of the Year award. Joc Pederson took home the honor in 2014 after putting together a season highlighted by joining the "30-30 Club," connecting on 33 home runs and stealing 30 bases.

