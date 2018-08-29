In Rare Off Night, Chihuahuas Downed Early

The Fresno Grizzlies scored eight runs by the end of the third inning in their 9-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night. It was only the second loss for the Chihuahuas in their last 14 games.

Francisco Mejia drove in two runs Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly. Ty France was hit by two pitches and has reached base multiple times in three consecutive games. Auston Bousfield hit a high solo home run over the left field fence in the fifth inning, his second Triple-A homer of the season.

T.J. Weir and Brad Wieck both pitched scoreless relief outings in the loss for El Paso. Cal Quantrill became the first El Paso starting pitcher to receive a loss since Jordan Lyles on July 24, a span of 31 games. Fresno's Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, his seventh homer in six games since being optioned by the Astros.

Team Records: El Paso (79-54), Fresno (78-55)

Next Game: Wednesday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso RHP Colin Rea (2-2, 5.66) vs. Fresno RHP Brock Dykxhoorn (5-2, 4.36). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Fresno 9 El Paso 4 - Tuesday

WP: Ferrell (1-1)

LP: Quantrill (2-1)

S: None

Time: 3:03

Attn: 5,940

