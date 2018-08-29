Reckless Kelly's Celebrity Softball Jam 10 - The Final Out

ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the past nine years, the Reckless Kelly Celebrity Softball Jam has combined nine innings of fun-filled, athleticism-optional softball with a talent-packed postgame concert on two centerfield stages inside Dell Diamond. On Sunday, September 23 when Willy and Cody Braun take the "Sultans of Sing" and "One Hit Wonders" on the field, it will be for the final time.

Roughly eight hours after that, when a group of all-star musicians take the stage to sing Bob Dylan's You Ain't Goin' Nowhere for the final song of the night, a time-honored RKCSJ tradition, it will bring to a close one of the great crossroads between sports, music and charity in Central Texas.

"We had no idea the impact this event would have," Cody Braun said. "The idea came up when we were at a Round Rock Express game in 2008. We thought it would be fun to get together with some of our musician friends to play a little ball on a professional field. It just took off from there."

Since 2009, Reckless Kelly's Celebrity Softball Jam has raised over $400,000 and has helped numerous youth and local charities from sports to music.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Miracle League at Town and Country and their mission to make it possible for children with disabilities to play the game of baseball.

"We're proud to call Reckless Kelly not just partners, but friends," Ryan Sanders Sports and Entertainment COO J.J. Gottsch said. "This event will have a long-lasting impact on Central Texas by the opportunities it has created through groups like RBI Austin and the Miracle League. We would like to thank all the artists, athletes and media that have given their time and talent over the past 10 years."

Joining the 10th anniversary Jam are musicians Jack Ingram, Micky & The Motorcars, Cody Canada, Midnight River Choir, Jamie Wilson, Wade Bowen, George Devore, Mike & the Moonpies, Bonnie Whitmore and more. Former MLB stars John Lackey, Brooks Kieschnick, Norm Charlton, Randy Wells and Glenn Wilson, Sr. will join former NFL and Texas Longhorns standout Kasey Studdard on the field. Long Drive World Championship competitor Glenn Wilson, Jr. will also be on hand for the festivities.

KSGR's Andy Langer will once again emcee the event, alongside fellow media stars Charlie Hodge, B-Doe, Erin Hogan, Eric Raines, Addie Broyles and Anne Hudson.

"We have had an absolute blast getting to re-live our childhood dreams at Dell Diamond each year with all of our friends and families," Cody Braun said. "We have met so many inspiring people and made many lifelong friendships through this event and we look forward to many more adventures together in the future. Thank you for an unforgettable 10 years!"

General Admission tickets to the event start at $25 with a limited number of VIP tickets for $75. VIP packages includes front row seats for the softball game, access to the VIP Lounge with food, drinks and exclusive live performances and admission to the VIP sections for both centerfield stages. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking this link.

Additional artists, athletes and talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

