Reckless Kelly's Celebrity Softball Jam 10 - The Final Out
August 29, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the past nine years, the Reckless Kelly Celebrity Softball Jam has combined nine innings of fun-filled, athleticism-optional softball with a talent-packed postgame concert on two centerfield stages inside Dell Diamond. On Sunday, September 23 when Willy and Cody Braun take the "Sultans of Sing" and "One Hit Wonders" on the field, it will be for the final time.
Roughly eight hours after that, when a group of all-star musicians take the stage to sing Bob Dylan's You Ain't Goin' Nowhere for the final song of the night, a time-honored RKCSJ tradition, it will bring to a close one of the great crossroads between sports, music and charity in Central Texas.
"We had no idea the impact this event would have," Cody Braun said. "The idea came up when we were at a Round Rock Express game in 2008. We thought it would be fun to get together with some of our musician friends to play a little ball on a professional field. It just took off from there."
Since 2009, Reckless Kelly's Celebrity Softball Jam has raised over $400,000 and has helped numerous youth and local charities from sports to music. A list of the benefactors over the last nine years includes:
Balcones Little League
Del Valle Little League
Greater East Austin Youth Association
Hurricane Harvey Victims
Kids in a New Groove
Miracle League of San Antonio
Miracle League at Town and Country
Montopolis Little League
Nolan Ryan Foundation
RBI Austin
SIMS Foundation
South Austin Little League
Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Miracle League at Town and Country and their mission to make it possible for children with disabilities to play the game of baseball.
"We're proud to call Reckless Kelly not just partners, but friends," Ryan Sanders Sports and Entertainment COO J.J. Gottsch said. "This event will have a long-lasting impact on Central Texas by the opportunities it has created through groups like RBI Austin and the Miracle League. We would like to thank all the artists, athletes and media that have given their time and talent over the past 10 years."
Joining the 10th anniversary Jam are musicians Jack Ingram, Micky & The Motorcars, Cody Canada, Midnight River Choir, Jamie Wilson, Wade Bowen, George Devore, Mike & the Moonpies, Bonnie Whitmore and more. Former MLB stars John Lackey, Brooks Kieschnick, Norm Charlton, Randy Wells and Glenn Wilson, Sr. will join former NFL and Texas Longhorns standout Kasey Studdard on the field. Long Drive World Championship competitor Glenn Wilson, Jr. will also be on hand for the festivities.
KSGR's Andy Langer will once again emcee the event, alongside fellow media stars Charlie Hodge, B-Doe, Erin Hogan, Eric Raines, Addie Broyles and Anne Hudson.
"We have had an absolute blast getting to re-live our childhood dreams at Dell Diamond each year with all of our friends and families," Cody Braun said. "We have met so many inspiring people and made many lifelong friendships through this event and we look forward to many more adventures together in the future. Thank you for an unforgettable 10 years!"
Past participants in Reckless Kelly's Celebrity Softball Jam include:
Past Artists & Entertainers:
American Aquarium
Band of Heathens
Bart Crow Band
Ben Broussard
Blue Edmonson
Bo Bice
Brandy Zdan
Bri Bagwell
Brian Milson
Brison Bursey
Bruce Robison
Charlie Robison
Cody Canada & The Departed
Cory Morrow
Courtney Patton
Cross Canadian Ragweed
Dale Watson
Django Walker
Drew Fish Band
Empire
George Devore
Hayes Carl
Heidi Newfield
Hudson Moore
Jack Ingram
Jamie Lin Wilson
Jason Boland
Jason Eady
Jesse Dayton
John D Hale
John Evans
Johnny Bush
Josh Abbott
Kelley Mickwee
Kelly Willis
Kevin Fowler
Kyle Park
Los Lonely Boys
Love & Chaos
Mary Cutrufello
Micky & The Motorcars
Midnight River Choir
Mike & The Moonpies
Muzzie Braun
Paula Nelson Band
Pauline Reese
Peterson Brothers
Randy Rogers Band
Ray Benson
Richie Sexson
Roger Creager
Rosie Flores
Sarah Pierce
Dustin Welch
Scott Miller
Seaside Swifts
Shinyribs
Suzy Boggus
Taco & The Enchiladas
The Departed
The Mastersons
The Trishas
Turnpike Troubadours
Two Tons of Steel
Uncle Lucius
Wade Bowen
Whiskey Myers
William Clark Green
William Graham
Zach Walther
Past Athletes:
Aaron Cook
Adam Dunn
Ahmad Brooks
Brendan Hansen
Bret Boone
Brooks Kieschnick
Cat Osterman
Curtis Thigpen
Eric Winston
Glenn Wilson, Jr.
Glenn Wilson, Sr.
Greg Swindell
Jeff Kent
Jesse James Leija
Jordan Shipley
Josh Beckett
Kasey Studdard
Kelly Gruber
Kelly Wunsch
Kevin Millar
Kirk Dressendorfer
Koby Clemens
Kody Clemens
Kyle Petty
Matt Boone
Norm Charlton
Quan Cosby
Randy Wells
Richie Sexson
Rocky Spencer
Roger Clemens
Sam August
Stephen Braggs
Todd Haney
Past Media Personalities:
Addie Broyles
Andy Langer
Anne Hudson
B-Doe
Bob Ballou
Bob Fonseca
Charlie Hodge
Chris Mosser
Dale Dudley
Ed Clements
Eric Raines
Erin Hogan
Kevin Connor
Kristen Winquist
Mark Murray
Mattson Reiner
Ricky Doyle
Rod Babers
TJ Greaney
Zach Jennings
General Admission tickets to the event start at $25 with a limited number of VIP tickets for $75. VIP packages includes front row seats for the softball game, access to the VIP Lounge with food, drinks and exclusive live performances and admission to the VIP sections for both centerfield stages. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking this link.
Additional artists, athletes and talent will be announced in the coming weeks.
