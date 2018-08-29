Sounds Blanked by Baby Cakes

METAIRIE, Louisiana - The Nashville Sounds were silenced Thursday night as they fell to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 2-0 at the Shrine on Airline.

Making a spot start, Carlos Ramirez gave the Sounds all they could ask for. The right-hander went a career-long four innings in his first career start and blanked the Baby Cakes in those four frames. He yielded three hits on the night without walking anyone. Offensively the Sounds had no answer for New Orleans' Dillon Peters, who kept the Sounds' batters off balance all night long. The southpaw collected a dozen punch outs to set a new career-high and retired the final ten batters he faced. The 12 strikeouts matched a New Orleans franchise record.

The fifth inning has been a bugaboo for the Sounds all season long and it was no different Thursday night. After being shutout through four innings against Carlos Ramirez, the Baby Cakes lit up the scoreboard with a run in the fifth. Back-to-back singles from Chad Wallach and Braxton Lee started the inning. Two batters later Lewis Brinson singled back up the middle to drive in a run. On the season the Sounds have been outscored 83-56 in the fifth inning.

Kiekhefer did not allow a run in the next two innings as he matched his season-high with three innings pitched. Danny Coulombe saw his scoreless streak snapped at seven games as the Baby Cakes doubled their lead against him in the bottom of the eighth. Isan Diaz began the frame with a base hit and then swiped second base. Two batters later he came in to score on Peter O'Brien's sacrifice fly to right field.

The final game of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in New Orleans. Right-hander James Naile (7-10, 4.64) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Sandy Alcantara (6-3, 3.76) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 2-0 loss, the Sounds dropped to 70-65 on the season.

The Sounds have now been shut out 11 times this season, which is tied with Memphis for second most in the Pacific Coast League. Iowa has been blanked 12 times.

Dillon Peters fanned 12 Sounds on the night to become the third pitcher this season to strikeout 10 or more the Sounds.

Franklin Barreto matched a career-high as he struck out four times.

Dustin Fowler extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the 4th inning.

The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

