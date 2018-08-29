Way, Bees Win 10-6 against Aces in Series Opener

August 29, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees started their final homestand of 2018 with a 10-6 victory over the Reno Aces on Tuesday night.

Eight members of the Bees starting lineup finished with a hit with seven collecting multiple hits as the Bees cranked out 17 hits on the night. Jabari Blash and Bo Way lead the way with three hits each. Blash along with Jared Walsh and Alberto Triunfel each hit a home run in a four-run second inning for the Bees to put them up 4-2 and they would never look back. The three homers gives the Bees 166 on the season, the third most in franchise history trailing only 2008 (168) and 2000 (185).

Griffin Canning (2-3) took home the win for the Bees lasting five innings and giving up three runs on 10 hits. Eduardo Paredes, Jeremy Rhoades and Akeel Morris finished the final three and two-thirds innings for the Bees staff without allowing a run to ensure the victory. The Salt Lake pitching staff struck out seven combined on the night, giving them 1115 strikeouts on the season, a new franchise record.

The Bees continue the final homestand with two more games against Reno followed by four games against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

