Redbirds Hit Three Home Runs in 8-4 Win
August 29, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The division-champion Memphis Redbirds (81-54) clubbed three home runs and got key contributions from the bottom-half of the batting order in an 8-4 win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) Wednesday night in Round Rock, Texas.
Lane Thomas, Edmundo Sosa, and Wilfredo Tovar all went deep for the Redbirds, with all three hitting in the final four spots of the lineup, and those four hitters combined for seven of the team's 10 hits on the night. Thomas ended 1-for-5, Tovar finished 3-for-4, Max Schrock was 2-for-4, and Sosa was 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.
Chris Ellis was stellar in his start, working 5.0 shutout innings and allowing just two hits. He moved to 6-4 with the win. John Brebbia allowed a run in 1.0 inning, and Tyler Webb tossed 2.0 shutout frames with four strikeouts. Edward Mujica allowed three unearned runs in the ninth inning, but the Redbirds still captured the 8-4 win.
The Redbirds led 5-0 after five-and-a-half innings and 8-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth.
Memphis drew five walks in the game.
The division-champion Redbirds are in Round Rock as part of their regular-season-ending seven-game road trip, before they return to AutoZone Park for their first home playoff game on Friday, Sept. 7. For more information on the 2018 PCL Playoffs, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.
