River Cats' Thursday and Friday Games at Reno Moved to West Sacramento Due to Air Quality

West Sacramento, Calif. - Thursday and Friday's games between the Sacramento River Cats (60-75) and the Reno Aces (75-60) have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento due to air quality concerns from the Mosquito Fire.

Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. (PT) and game two will be Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. (PT).

The Sutter Health Park gates will not be open to fans.

Listen to Johnny Doskow call the games online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

