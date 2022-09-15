Montes' Walk-Off Double Gives Isotopes Doubleheader Sweep over Dodgers

Albuquerque, NM - Coco Montes delivered a game-ending double in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Albuquerque Isotopes a doubleheader sweep of the Oklahoma City Dodgers with final scores of 2-0 and 4-3 on Wednesday night. Albuquerque (59-76) is now riding a three-game win streak.

Inclement weather was a factor throughout the afternoon and evening, as each contest featured a delay of over an hour.

Brandon Gold allowed a two-out double in the first inning of Game 1 but stranded Edwin Rios on second base. After Wynton Bernard walked to lead off the bottom half, the rain became too heavy and the teams were taken off the field at 4:15 PM.

After the Isotopes and Dodgers waited an hour and 20 minutes, the contest resumed at 5:35, and it was a pitching clinic. The only two runs scored via solo homers by Albuquerque - Jimmy Herron in the third and Tim Lopes in the fifth.

Ty Blach was the pitching star of the day for the home team, as he spun four innings of two-hit scoreless ball with one walk and four strikeouts.

Julian Fernández retired Oklahoma City in order in the sixth, then Joel Peguero recorded the save, giving up just a two-out single in the seventh.

The clubs waited nearly two hours in between games of the twinbill, as heavy rains forced another delay, pushing first pitch to 8:40.

The Dodgers scored first when former Isotope Tony Wolters delivered an RBI single in the second inning. Albuquerque answered in a big way in the third, when Bernard clubbed a solo homer, then Sam Hilliard annihilated a two-run clout to right-center, reaching the top level of the berm.

Oklahoma City got a run in the fifth, then tied the game in the seventh when Michael Busch lifted a solo homer to right.

In the home seventh, Herron came off the bench for a pinch-hit single, then Bernard walked. Montes followed with a line smash over the head of the left fielder, bringing in the winning run.

The Isotopes allowed just eight total hits across 14 innings over the twinbill, while mustering only 11 at the plate.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque secured their second doubleheader sweep of the season, the first coming at home June 18 over Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes picked up their fifth walk-off victory of 2022 and second in the last three games after Bernard's game-ending single on Sunday. Montes delivered his first walk-off hit since May 14, 2021 for Double-A Hartford, vs. Portland.

In Game 1, The Isotopes recorded their second shutout of the season, and both have come in seven-inning games. The other was a 4-0 victory vs. Salt Lake in the nightcap of a doubleheader on June 18.

- In Game 1, Albuquerque blanked Oklahoma City for the first time since Aug. 19, 2016, a 1-0 decision at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was the first shutout of OKC at home since April 30, 2012 (5-0).

- The Isotopes have won three straight games for the first time since July 24-27, the series finale vs. Sugar Land and the first two contests against Las Vegas.

- In the first game, Albuquerque tied for their second-fewest hits allowed in a game this season (four), last occurring June 18 vs. Salt Lake (Game 2). In the nightcap, they tied for their third-fewest hits given up, last July 16 at Sacramento.

- The Isotopes are now 15-19 in one-run games, and 8-4 at home.

- The Topes recorded just three knocks in Game 1, tying their season-low set seven previous times, most recently July 28 vs. Las Vegas.

- The opener was the first contest featuring two or fewer combined runs at Isotopes Park since July 5, 2018, when Albuquerque beat Tacoma 2-0.

- Blach has pitched in the opening game of a doubleheader at Isotopes Park four times in his career, twice with Sacramento and twice with Albuquerque. In those four appearances, he has a combined 2.11 ERA (21.1 IP/5 ER).

- Blach logged his first outing of at least four scoreless innings since April 10, when he worked 4.0 frames of one-hit ball in his Rockies debut, earning the save vs. Los Angeles (NL). He earned his first winning decision since April 15 vs. Chicago (NL).

- Peguero registered his first save since Aug. 5, 2021 for Double-A Montgomery (Rays).

- Herron is batting .423 (11-for-26) with three doubles, two homers and four RBI over his eight-game hit streak. It ties for his longest hitting streak of the season, established June 5-16 with Double-A Hartford.

- Lopes has 11 home runs combined between Albuquerque and the ACL Rockies (rehab assignment), tying his career-high from one campaign. He hit 11 for Triple-A Nashville in 2021. Lopes has four long balls in his last 12 games.

- Hilliard connected on his 58th home run in an Isotopes uniform, two away from tying Jason Wood for second-most in club history. He is eight long balls from tying Jordan Patterson for the most as an Isotope.

- Bernard is batting .400 (18-for-45) with five doubles, two homers, six RBI and three stolen bases in 12 games since being optioned by Colorado on Aug. 31.

- Montes produced his 12th contest with three or more hits this season. It was his third game with two doubles and first since July 6 at Round Rock.

- Carlos Pérez is hitting just .141 (14-for-99) over his last 27 games, with 11 walks and 27 strikeouts. He has two doubles and five homers over the timeframe.

- In the first game, Albuquerque left only one runner on base, tying their season-low from April 28 vs. Sacramento.

- The Isotopes won Game 2 despite walking seven batters and striking out just two - their fewest punchouts since June 22, 2021 when they had one at Reno.

- Albuquerque has now experienced 16 delays this season, 13 coming at home. The cumulative delay time is 15:23, and 11:26 at Isotopes Park.

On Deck: The Isotopes will look for their third straight win over the Dodgers, and fourth in a row overall. First pitch from Albuquerque is set for 6:35 p.m. Right-handers Zach Neal and Ryan Pepiot are slated to face off on the mound.

