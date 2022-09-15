Carlos Olivas Named Pacific Coast League Athletic Trainer of the Year for Second Consecutive Season

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Carlos Olivas has gone back-to-back! The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) has named Round Rock Express Athletic Trainer Carlos Olivas as the Pacific Coast League Athletic Trainer of the Year for the second consecutive season. The recognition marks the fourth time in his historic 22-year career that Olivas has earned the honor and the second time at the Triple-A level. He was previously named the Texas League Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2012 and 2013 while with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

Olivas is now eligible for the prestigious Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year award which will be voted upon by the full membership of PBATS at the 2022 MLB winter meetings in San Diego, California.

The 2022 season marked his seventh at the Triple-A level and 14th in the Texas Rangers organization. In 2021, Olivas also oversaw the team's COVID-19 response successfully keeping Express players and coaches healthy and in compliance with Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols. He spent the abbreviated 2020 campaign at the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site in Arlington. Prior to spending the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Nashville, Olivas served as Round Rock's Athletic Trainer from 2016-2018 during the club's first stint with the Rangers.

Before moving to Triple-A, Olivas spent five seasons as the Athletic Trainer for Frisco from 2011-2015. He spent the 2009 and 2010 campaigns at Short-Season Spokane after eight years in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization from 2001-2008. He served in the same capacity for Double-A Jacksonville in 2006 and 2008, High-A Vero Beach in 2005, Class-A Columbus from 2003-2004, Class-A South Georgia in 2002 and Rookie-level Great Falls in 2001. Olivas held athletic training internships with both the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in 2000, as well as for the Triple-A Albuquerque Dukes from 1999-2000.

Olivas graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in Athletic Training. He and his wife Toni reside in Albuquerque, New Mexico and have two daughters, Mia and Emily.

What they are saying about Carlos:

Chris Almendarez - Express President: "Our fans may only see Carlos when he runs out on the field to attend to an injured player, but what he does on a day-to-day basis to keep our players and staff healthy never goes unnoticed. He's the best in the business and we're incredibly thankful for his leadership."

Matt Hagen - Express Manager: "It's no surprise that Carlos has been named Athletic Trainer of the Year. He continues to go above and beyond in his preparation and willingness to help in so many areas. He has a tremendous amount of feel for the players and what their needs may be. He does so much more than just help guys with the physical component of playing this game, he makes our team a place where people want to come to work."

James Jones - Express Pitcher: "Going through all my injuries throughout my career, I could see Carlos's heart towards me getting back to being fully healthy. His hard work and athletic training input has allowed me to do just that and I'm incredibly thankful for the way Carlos goes about his work!"

