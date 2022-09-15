Chihuahuas Claim 3-2 Victory Over Express On Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (74-63) fell for the second straight night at Southwest University Park as they dropped a 3-2 contest to the El Paso Chihuahuas (77-60) on Wednesday.

Express RHP Zak Kent (1-1, 0.51) went home with the night's loss after his 5.1-inning start saw two unearned runs, five hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Chihuahuas LHP Aaron Leasher (7-6, 4.30) got the win with one shutout inning of relief that saw one punchout. El Paso LHP Jose Castillo earned the save after recording the last two outs.

Along the Train Tracks:

After four scoreless innings, El Paso plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth. 3B Kervin Pichardo hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a Round Rock error before RF Brandon Dixon launched a home run, making it a 2-0 game.

Round Rock 3B Davis Wendzel blasted a solo home run to right field in the top of the seventh to put the good guys on the board and trim El Paso's lead to 2-1.

The Chihuahuas pulled ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the frame when LF Taylor Kohlwey and Dixon knocked back-to-back singles to put runners on corners and C Brett Sullivan sent Kohlwey home with a sacrifice fly.

The Express worked at a comeback in the top of the ninth inning when PH Andy Ibáñez hit a one-out single then moved to second on defensive indifference. With two outs, CF J.P. Martinez worked a walk and 2B Diosbel Arias singled to send Ibáñez home and make it a 3-2 contest. A walk for C Meibrys Viloria loaded the bases for Round Rock, but SS Ezequiel Duran grounded into a force out to end the game.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF Elier Hernandez and CF J.P. Martinez both recorded multi-hit nights as Hernandez finished 2-for-4 and Martinez went 2-for-3 with one double and one walk.

Round Rock 3B Davis Wendzel went yard for the second night in a row on Wednesday. The infielder has now hit 16 home runs and totaled 48 RBI this season.

RHP Nick Snyder and RHP Tyson Miller posted scoreless relief outings. Snyder walked one batter and struck one out to end the seventh frame while Miller allowed one walk during a shutout eighth inning.

Next up: The two teams reunite on Thursday night at Southwest University Park for game three of the six-game series. Round Rock LHP Kolby Allard (2-3, 4.98) is scheduled to start up against El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (3-6, 7.31). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

