Aces, River Cats to Shift Next Two Games of Series

September 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Following the postponement of Tuesday and Wednesday's games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats, and after consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, medical personnel, and Major League Baseball, it has been determined that this week's series will pivot to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park for Thursday, September 15th and Friday, September 16th. Then with conditions permitting, return to Reno's Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th.

The two clubs will open the series at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, beginning on Thursday, September 15th, at 4:00 PM PST. Then on Friday, September 16th, the Aces and River Cats will play at 12:00 PM PST. Both games will be closed to the public, but a digital radio broadcast will be available via RenoAces.com.

Ticket holders to tonight's and tomorrow's postponed game will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates. For more information about inclement policy, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/inclement-weather-policy.

This weekend's games at Greater Nevada Field between the two remain as scheduled, with tickets available via RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

