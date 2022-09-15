Aces, River Cats to Shift Next Two Games of Series
September 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Following the postponement of Tuesday and Wednesday's games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats, and after consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, medical personnel, and Major League Baseball, it has been determined that this week's series will pivot to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park for Thursday, September 15th and Friday, September 16th. Then with conditions permitting, return to Reno's Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th.
The two clubs will open the series at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, beginning on Thursday, September 15th, at 4:00 PM PST. Then on Friday, September 16th, the Aces and River Cats will play at 12:00 PM PST. Both games will be closed to the public, but a digital radio broadcast will be available via RenoAces.com.
Ticket holders to tonight's and tomorrow's postponed game will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates. For more information about inclement policy, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/inclement-weather-policy.
This weekend's games at Greater Nevada Field between the two remain as scheduled, with tickets available via RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2022
- River Cats' Thursday and Friday Games at Reno Moved to West Sacramento Due to Air Quality - Sacramento River Cats
- Aces, River Cats to Shift Next Two Games of Series - Reno Aces
- El Paso Gets Past Round Rock 3-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - September 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Montes' Walk-Off Double Gives Isotopes Doubleheader Sweep over Dodgers - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Tacoma Wins 8-7 on Torrens's Torrential Night (4-For-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Alex de Goti Three-Run Blast Pushes Space Cowboys Past Bees - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Chihuahuas Claim 3-2 Victory Over Express On Wednesday - Round Rock Express
- Season Low Hits Lead to Bees' Loss - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces, River Cats to Shift Next Two Games of Series
- Tonight's Reno Aces Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
- Awaiting a Life-Saving Kidney Donation, Local Woman Will be Recognized During September 16 Reno Aces Game
- Tonight's Aces Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
- Aces to Open Final 6-Game Homestand Tomorrow Night, Closing in on Division Championship vs. Sacramento River Cats