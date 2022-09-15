El Paso Gets Past Round Rock 3-2

September 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Round Rock had the tying run at third base in the ninth inning Wednesday but the El Paso Chihuahuas held on for a 3-2 win over the Express. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of their 12-game homestand and have won 11 of their last 13 games overall.

El Paso's first two runs came on a two-run home run by Brandon Dixon, his eighth homer in the last 12 games. The Chihuahuas' other run came on Brett Sullivan's sacrifice fly in the seventh. Chihuahuas reliever Aaron Leasher pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday and has allowed only one run in his last 20.1 innings.

El Paso starter Reiss Knehr pitched four shutout innings in his first appearance since being optioned by San Diego. The Chihuahuas are now a season-high 17 games over .500 and are in first place, 1.5 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Dodgers, who are currently playing Game 2 of a doubleheader in Albuquerque.

Box Score: Express 2, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (09/14/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (74-63), El Paso (77-60)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Kolby Allard (2-3, 4.98) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (3-6, 7.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.