OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - September 14, 2022

September 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game 1 Summary: The Albuquerque Isotopes hit a pair of solo home runs and four pitchers combined to shut out the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 2-0, in the first game of a doubleheader. Two batters into the bottom of the first inning, the game entered a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes. The contest was scoreless in the third inning when Jimmy Herron connected on a solo home run off the left field foul pole. Albuquerque's Tim Lopes added another homer in the fifth inning to make it 2-0. The Dodgers' offense was stuck in neutral all game, collecting four hits with one walk. They put just two runners in scoring position and did not have a runner reach third base, as OKC was shut out for the sixth time this season. The OKC pitching staff allowed just two runs and three hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts in the loss.

Game 2 Summary: Michael Busch hit a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh inning, but Coco Montes hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the inning to send Albuquerque to a 4-3 win. Trailing, 3-2, Busch hit a home run to right field to tie the score. In the home half of the inning, each of the first two batters reached base before Montes hit a double to the left field corner, giving the Isotopes a walk-off win. The Dodgers went in front, 1-0, in the second inning on a bunt RBI single by Tony Wolters. The Isotopes took the lead in the third inning, hitting two homers within the span of three batters. Wynton Bernard tied the game with a solo homer before Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead two-run blast. A RBI single by Ryan Noda in the fifth inning cut Albuquerque's lead to 3-2.

Of Note: -The Dodgers were swept in a doubleheader for the second time this season, also losing both games to Reno at home May 26. The Dodgers are 2-6 in doubleheader games with a series record of 0-2-2. Going back to 2019, OKC is now 7-15 in doubleheaders with 1-5-5 series record.

-The Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 13 games overall, including six of the last eight. With wins by El Paso over Round Rock each of the last two nights, the Chihuahuas now own a 2.0-game lead ahead of the Dodgers for first place in the PCL East Division with 13 games remaining. It's tied for the most games the Dodgers have been out of the division lead and the furthest they've been out of first place since May 10.

-Over their last 16 road games, the Dodgers are 5-11 with six walk-off losses and eight last at-bat losses.

-Game 1 entered a rain delay two batters into the bottom of the first inning, resulting in a delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes before play resumed. The time of the actual game was 1 hour, 29 minutes. Game 2 was unable to start on time due to rain and did not begin until 1 hour, 50 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

-In the Game 1 defeat, the Dodgers were shut out for the sixth time overall this season and for the second time in 11 games. It's the first time OKC was blanked in hitter-friendly Albuquerque since April 30, 2012, when the then-RedHawks lost, 5-0. For the Isotopes, it was just their second shutout pitched this season and first since June 18 versus Salt Lake, also as part of a doubleheader. It was the fourth time this season the Dodgers lost a game when allowing two or fewer runs, with two of the instances occurring within 11 games.

-Between the two games, the Dodgers scored a total of three runs on nine hits, going 9-for-50 with two extra-base hits. Over their first 12 games September, the Dodgers have been held to three or fewer runs eight times. They have also been held without a home run in seven of the last nine games...The Dodgers scored 20 runs in their previous game Sunday on 18 hits, including nine for extra bases. Outside of Sunday's game, the Dodgers have scored 32 runs total over their other 11 games in September.

-Jake Amaya had the only multi-hit effort in either game, going 2-for-3 in Game 1. However, he was held 0-for-3 in Game 2, snapping a six-game hitting streak during which he went 10-for-20. Amaya has now hit safely 13 of his last 15 games, going 21-for-52 (.404) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored.

-Michael Busch hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of Game 2, marking the second time in OKC's last five road games he hit a game-tying homer during the team's final at-bat. It was his 18th home run with Oklahoma City and 29th home run overall this season.

-Tony Wolters reached base in all three of his plate appearances in Game 2, collecting a RBI bunt single and two walks. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-21.

-Reliever Nick Robertson continued his impressive start during his first stint at Triple-A. He pitched 2.1 scoreless innings during Game 2 with two hits and three strikeouts. Over his first four appearances with OKC, Robertson has not allowed a run over 6.1 innings, with three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers continue their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT Thursday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

