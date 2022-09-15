Dodgers Snap Isotopes' Win Streak with 6-2 Victory

September 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Dodgers plated two runs in three frames and held the Isotopes to just seven hits en route to a 6-2 win Thursday night at Isotopes Park.

In the box, Albuquerque tallied a double and one homer. Sam Hilliard smacked a solo homer while Wynton Bernard also drove in a run and tallied the only multi-hit effort for the Isotopes. Ezequiel Tovar, Carlos Pérez, Jonathan Morales and Bret Boswell each had one hit.

The Dodgers scored the game's first runs in the fourth inning on a James Outman two-run homer.

In the seventh frame, Oklahoma City added to its lead on a Jacob Amaya two-run double.

Albuquerque plated its first run of the game in the seventh inning on a Bernard RBI single. However, the Dodgers got that run and another right back in the eighth on a Ryan Noda homer and Tomas Telis RBI double.

Zach Neal was charged with the loss after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing four runs.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes three-game win streak came to an end. It was their first three-game win streak since winning seven-straight-their longest of the season-from June 12-19.

-Albuquerque now has 221 homers on the year-the most in all of MiLB and second-most in all of pro ball (New York Yankees, 224).

-The Isotopes walked just one batter on the night, the 13th time they've walked a single hitter and second in three games.

-Tovar made his Triple-A debut and went 1-for-4 with a single and three groundouts, including a 5-4-3 doubleplay.

-Neal tossed 6.0 innings for the fourth time this year but failed to complete a quality start for the first time after pitching 6.0 innings.

-Hilliard has 59 career homers with Albuquerque, seven away from tying franchise home run leader Jordan Patterson and one away from tying Jason Wood for second place. He also has six homers in his last 12 games and homered in back-to-back games three times during that span.

-Herron's eight-game hitting streak was snapped after an 0-for-3 night with a walk. During the streak, he batted .423 (11x26) with three doubles, two homers and four RBI. It was tied with his longest hit streak of the year (June 5-16 with Double-A Hartford). He did extend his on-base streak to nine.

-Bernard tallied his team-leading 40th multi-hit effort of the season, second-straight and sixth since returning to the Isotopes lineup on August 31 (13 games). Since his return, he is hitting .408 (20x49) with five doubles, two homers and eight RBI.

-Coco Montes struck out at least three times for the 10th time this season. However, with the walk, he has no reached basely in 21 of his last 22 contests.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs for the 16th time this season. They are 1-15 in such contests. Additionally, the Dodgers have held the Isotopes to two runs four times in 15 games.

-Albuquerque is now 0-7 in non-Mariachis specialty jerseys this year.

-Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot completed 5.0 shutout innings-becoming the fifth opposing starter to toss at least 5.0 shutout innings. He also fanned seven, tied for the fifth-most for an opposing starter.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Dodgers will play game four Friday at 7:05 pm. Karl Kauffmann is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while Oklahoma City is slated to start Jon Duplantier.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.