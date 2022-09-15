Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Las Vegas (7:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (66-71) at Las Vegas Aviators (67-70)

Thursday, September 15, 2022, 7:05 p.m. PT | Las Vegas Ballpark: Summerlin, NV

LHP Tommy Milone vs. LHP Hogan Harris

TACHOMERS: In this age of increased home run hitting, the Rainiers have set a franchise record in each of the last two seasons. During the 2021 pandemic-shortened 130-game schedule, Tacoma (est. 1960) still managed to hit an all-time high 189 dingers. With three homers on Wednesday, the Rainiers surpassed that mark in 137 games; Derek Hill hit #189 in the fourth inning, and Kyle Lewis's ninth inning solo shot set the new record. Tacoma has hit 96 homers on the road and 95 at home, despite Cheney Stadium's reputation as a pitcher's park.

A NEW CADENCE: Mariners outfield prospect Cade Marlowe was promoted to Tacoma from Arkansas yesterday following 120 Double-A games, where he OPS'd .866 and hit 20 home runs, in a league and ballpark generally known to favor pitchers. Marlowe, Seattle's 20th round draft pick in 2019 out of the University of West Georgia was last season's "Ken Griffey, Jr. Award" winner, as the top minor league hitter in the organization (106 GP, 26 HR, 107 RBI, .934 OPS), splitting the season primarily between Class A Modesto and High-A Everett.

Marlowe ended his Double-A career with a flourish...in the two weeks leading to his promotion, he led Minor League Baseball (all levels) in hits (28), total bases (57), average (.538) and slugging (1.096), and hit the second-most home runs in that span (7). Stats courtesy of JJ Cooper, Baseball America.

TURN-R-OUND: Tacoma began this season 9-23 (through May 11), but is 57-48 since. The Rainiers' low-water mark was 16 games under .500 at 28-44 on June 28. They're 38-27 since, 28-20 post-break and 36-27 in the second half. The Rainiers will need to finish 9-4 to be at .500.

WINNING TIME: After taking four of six last week at Oklahoma City, the Tacoma Triple-A franchise (est. 1960) now has a winning all-time record against four current PCL member locales: Round Rock (46-27), OKC (84-83), Las Vegas (292-287) and Salt Lake (378-364-1). Tacoma's 378 wins over Salt Lake (City) are second only to their 383 all-time victories over teams from Portland, Oregon.

UNI WATCH: The 2022 Tacoma Rainiers have the following win-loss record by uniform top: White (20-17), red (21-26), navy blue (8-7), road grey (9-8), "Familia de Tacoma" (7-6, Copa de la Diversion), specialty auction (1-7).

THANKS KING: Rainiers hitting coach Brad Marcelino (Great Britain) and athletic trainer Michael Feliciano (Spain) are away from the club to join their respective coaching staffs for European World Baseball Classic qualifying in Regensburg, Germany. The next WBC will take place during 2023 spring training, and there are two qualifying tournaments for nations that do not receive an automatic berth.

In Germany, the top two finishers of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, South Africa and Spain will advance to the WBC. In Panama City, it's the same for Argentina, Brazil, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Panama. Each tournament is double-elimination. Great Britain's first game is on Friday vs. France; Spain will open against South Africa on Friday.

Marcelino, born in Essex, England, first played in international competition for Great Britain in 1999 at 17. As of 2022, he's the all-time leader in games played for the British National Team.

BARRELED KELENIC: In 82 games this season with Tacoma, outfielder Jarred Kelenic has 95 hits (.284 AVG). 48 of those knocks have gone for extra bases (15 HR, 3 triples), a staggering 50.5% of his Triple-A hit total this season (.525 SLG, .882 OPS). Kelenic's 30 doubles lead the Rainiers, are fifth-most in the PCL and two off the league lead. His 48 XBH rank 10th despite not joining Tacoma until mid-May. Kelenic is seventh in PCL slugging, and 10th in OPS.

SMOOTH OP-R-ATORS: Tacoma has committed only 70 errors this season, the fewest in Triple-A, five fewer than Nashville of the International League (75). The Rainiers have committed eight fewer errors than Reno (78) to lead the PCL, and they lead the entire level at a .986 fielding %.

STEAL A BASE, STEAL A TACO(MA): The Rainiers lead Triple-A with 180 stolen bases (Omaha of the International League has 179), and hold a 33-steal cushion over Reno (147) to lead the PCL. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall ranks second in Triple-A with 42 steals, and is the seventh player in franchise history (since 1960) to steal 40 or more bases. 42 puts Wall with the fourth-most steals in a single season:

Jimmy Sexton (56, 1981 Tigers- OAK), Rusty McNealy (43, 1983 Tigers- OAK) and Del Alston (43, 1979 Tugs- CLE) own the top three stealing seasons in Tacoma's Triple-A history.

