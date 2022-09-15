Alex de Goti Three-Run Blast Pushes Space Cowboys Past Bees

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Alex De Goti's three-run homer Wednesday night gave the Sugar Land Space Cowboys their second straight win over the Salt Lake Bees to open their six-game series at Constellation Field.

De Goti's three-run blast - giving him nine home runs on the year - came in the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 Salt Lake lead. De Goti delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the Space Cowboys' 4-3 win in 10 innings Tuesday in the series opener.

Marty Costes had a pair of RBI on the evening, providing an RBI single in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The Space Cowboys added another run in the eighth when Pedro León scored on a balk.

Misael Tamarez made his first home start since being assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Chrsiti and received the winning decision. He struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit through five innings of work. Tamarez is ranked as the Houston Astros' No. 19 prospect by MLB.com.

Parker Mushinski tossed two scoreless and hitless innings, with Ronel Blanco and Enoli Paredes also adding scoreless relief innings to finish out the win.

Salt Lake scored its lone run of the night on a solo home run from Monte Harrison in the second.

León went 2-for-4 and stole two bases in the win, giving him 37 on the season. He is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases. Scott Manea finished the night 3-for-4.

The Space Cowboys and Bees continue with game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field. Chad Donato is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys, with Salt Lake scheduled to start Jake Lee.

