Riley Piercey Earns First AHL Call-Up

January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Riley Piercey has been recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Piercey, 22, gets his first call-up to the American Hockey League in his second season under contract with the Islanders. This season, Piercey has set career highs in goals, assists, and points already for the Railers in 20 fewer games played (8G, 12A, 20P, 32GP). The Mississauga, ON native was first assigned to Worcester this season during the 2024 training camp. With the Railers during the 23-24 season, Piercey scored 13 points (4G, 9A) in 52 games played to go with 63 penalty minutes. Piercey was originally assigned to Worcester during their 2023 training camp.

The 6'3", 205lb forward signed in Bridgeport following a six-year career in the Ontario Hockey League split between the Barrie Colts & Flint Firebirds. He did not play any games during the 2020-21 season. In 248 OHL games, Piercey recorded 176 points (69-107-176). Across his final two seasons with the Firebirds, he notched 128 points in 124 games played (49G, 79A).

Worcester Railers Star Wars Packs presented by Cirque du Soleil - OVO are on sale now! Get two tickets to Star Wars night on Saturday, January 18th along with four ticket vouchers good for any 24-25 Railers regular season game. Each pack comes with a limited edition Star Wars themed Railers beanie. This is a $200 value available for the low price of $75! Any purchase of a Worcester Railers Star Wars Pack comes with an entry to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO at the DCU Center on Thursday, January 9th! Get additional information by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.