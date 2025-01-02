Kansas City's Borchardt Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Kansas City Mavericks forward Cade Borchardt

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' forward Cade Borchardt is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +19 during the month.

Borchardt posted a plus rating in each of his nine games in December including a +5 on Dec. 7 at Utah, a +4 on Dec. 6 at Utah and a +3 on Dec. 1 against Wichita.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Borchardt leads the ECHL with a +31 rating and 20 goals while he is tied for fifth with 36 points in 26 games with the Mavericks this season. He has also skated in one AHL game with the Firebirds.

A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Borchardt has tallied 120 points (47g-73a) in 105 career ECHL games with Kansas City.

Prior to turning pro, Borchardt tallied 85 points (29g-56a) in 121 career collegiate games at the University of Minnesota-Mankato and 88 points (27g-61a) in 114 career games in the United States Hockey League with Madison and Sioux Falls.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Cade Borchardt with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.

Runner-Up: Max Andreev, Kansas City (+17).

