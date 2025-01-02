Stingrays Launch "Players with a Purpose" Initiative to Support Local Charities

North Charleston, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays are thrilled to announce the launch of Players with a Purpose, a groundbreaking community-driven initiative that unites hockey fans and charitable giving. This program allows fans to support meaningful causes selected by Stingrays players while enjoying exciting hockey action at the North Charleston Coliseum.

How It Works: For every ticket purchased through designated links provided by the Stingrays, $5 will be donated to the charity chosen by the corresponding player. This initiative allows fans to back their favorite players and make a positive impact on the local community. The ticket links will be valid for every home game this season.

Participating Players and Charities:

Jacob Graves' ticket link will support The Bridge Between Rescue, an organization dedicated to helping animals in need.

Austin Magera's ticket link will support the Landon Strong Foundation, which aids families affected by pediatric cancer. The foundation is also the beneficiary of the Stingrays' Coloring for a Cure game on January 25. During this game, the team will wear specialty jerseys designed by pediatric cancer patients.

Josh Wilkins' ticket link will support Southern Tails for Precious Paws, which rescues and rehomes pets. Wilkins' dog, Bubba, came from Southern Tails.

Justin Nachbaur's ticket link will support Wings for Kids, a nonprofit that equips children with essential social and emotional skills.

Connor Moore's ticket link will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)to raise awareness and provide mental health resources.

Garin Bjorklund's ticket link will support The DisABILITIES Foundation, an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities.

Each ticket link also includes a quote from the corresponding player on why they selected that charity. The Players with a Purpose initiative underscores the Stingrays' commitment to giving back to the Charleston community. The program fosters community engagement and drives support for vital causes by connecting Stingrays fans with players' chosen charities. Purchase your tickets today and support a cause that matters to you while enjoying the thrill of Stingrays hockey!

