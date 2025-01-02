Icemen in the Community: A December to Remember

January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen had a busy month of December in their community outreach efforts. The following is a recap of what was a very rewarding month for the team.

On December 7th, the Icemen held its Annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Community First Credit Union during its game with the Florida Everblades at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal. This year, Brendan Harris ignited the furry celebration when he scored the goal to send 15,302 stuffed toys onto the ice. The teddy bears are rounded up and distributed to local children's charities and hospitals across the region.

On December 13th, the Icemen officially launched the "2 Hot 4 Ice" Street Hockey Program at South Woods Elementary. Over 300 students participated in some hockey fun. The program aims to introduce and spread the joy of hockey throughout Northeast Florida in 2025! The "2 Hot 4 Ice" program is a beginner's clinic which includes instruction from former Icemen goaltender and current Goaltending Coach/ Director of Community Hockey Development Charles Williams. Students will learn the basics of hockey - how to hold a hockey stick, pass, shoot, and stick handle. After skills instruction, it's some time to play some hockey in the 4x4 Icemen Street Overtime Challenge. If you are a school, or community center interested in setting up a street hockey event in your neighborhood, contact Charles Williams at the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

On December 16th, Icemen players, along with Icemen season ticket/904 Club members. teamed up with the City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department and the Murray Hill Athletic Association to clean up Murray Hill Park. The team replaced basketball nets, picked up trash, and raked the baseball field in preparation for the evening's practice. The team also put on a fresh coat of paint on one of the structures located at the park.

The Icemen already have a busy Month of January planned in the community with players reading at local schools, a visit to the Wolfson Children's Hospital, a 2 Hot 4 Ice Street Hockey event and a Zawyer Sports Foundation All-Abilities Day at the Community First Igloo on December 12th that features Icemen players and staff putting on an afternoon of fun on the ice for children with various disabilities. The children will have a chance to learn to skate, learn hockey, and even have the opportunity to walk on the Ice without skates to cater to different comfort levels. A sled hockey session will also take place.

