Cade Borchardt Wins ECHL Plus-Performer for the Month of December

January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - Kansas City Mavericks forward Cade Borchardt has been named the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a remarkable +19 plus-minus rating during the month.

Borchardt delivered a standout performance in December, posting a positive plus-minus rating in each of his nine games. Highlights of his month included a stellar +5 rating on December 7 at Utah, a +4 rating on December 6 at Utah, and a +3 rating on December 1 against Wichita.

Under contract with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), Borchardt currently leads the ECHL with a +31 rating and 20 goals. He is also tied for fifth in the league with 36 points in just 26 games this season with the Mavericks. Borchardt has also appeared in one AHL game with the Firebirds this season.

A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Borchardt has established himself as a key contributor for the Mavericks, accumulating 120 points (47 goals, 73 assists) in 105 career ECHL games with Kansas City. With those totals, Borchardt now ranks fifth in franchise history in points.

Before turning professional, Borchardt played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Mankato, where he recorded 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) in 121 career collegiate games. He also made his mark in the United States Hockey League (USHL), posting 88 points (27 goals, 61 assists) in 114 games with the Madison Capitols and Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Cade on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his continued success this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.