ECHL Transactions - January 2

January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 2, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Trevor Thurston, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kurt Gosselin, D returned from loan by Utica

delete Easton Brodzinski, F suspended by Adirondack

delete Patrick Polino, F suspended by Adirondack 12/31

delete Tag Bertuzzi, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Drew DeRidder, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Derek Osik, F signed contract

add Chandler Romeo, D acquired from Idaho

delete Patrick Moynihan, F traded to Idaho

Idaho:

add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract

add Pito Walton, D acquired from Savannah

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve 12/31

delete Hank Crone, F placed on reserve

delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on reserve

delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tomas Sholl, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D traded to Greenville

Indy:

add D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

add Alex Wideman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Brandon Burlon, D signed contract

delete Kyle Maksimovich, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

delete Sebastian Couturier, G released as emergency backup goalie

Maine:

add Lynden McCallum, F acquired from Savannah 12/30

add Owen Pederson, F activated from reserve

add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from reserve

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Idaho

Savannah:

add Patrick Guay, F acquired from Maine 12/30

delete Patrick Guay, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Isaac Johnson, F signed contract

delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Stephen Calisti, D signed contract

delete Stephen Calisti, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Laval

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on 3- day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Anthony Callin, F returned from by Springfield

delete Riley Piercey, F recalled by Bridgeport

