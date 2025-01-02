K-Wings Acquire Defenseman Kylor Wall from Oilers

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Kylor Wall has been acquired via trade with the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations.

Wall, 27, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 225-pound, Edmonton, AB native with two goals, three assists and 21 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Oilers this season.

The third-year pro debuted in 2021-22 with Fort Wayne, scoring three goals with two assists and 28 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Komets that season. He then went to Tulsa, where he's played ever since (2022-25), scoring seven goals with 19 assists and 107 penalty minutes in 78 games over the last two-plus seasons.

Before turning pro, Wall finished his college career at Trinity Western University in 2021-22, notching two goals with four assists and 24 penalty minutes in 20 games. The defenseman spent the three years prior (2018-21) at Nipissing University, notching six goals with 22 assists and 66 penalty minutes in 41 appearances.

