Boss' Pizza & Chicken to Hold Fundraiser for Scott Burt

January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Boss' Pizza & Chicken, with support from the Rapid City Rush, is holding a fundraiser to support Scott Burt as he battles a brain tumor.

100% of profits raised on Wednesday, January 15th from the Boss' Pizza & Chicken Tuscany Square location- 325 Omaha St. Suite #6, Rapid City, SD 57701- will benefit Burt and his family. The location will be open for pickup and delivery from 3:00 p.m. through 3:00 a.m.

"We have been long-time season ticket holders and fans of the Rush," said Andrew Heinle, owner of Boss' in Rapid City with his wife, Marty. "We took over Boss' in May. With everything that Scott Burt has done for the team and the city, we felt that this was the right thing to do as he is going through a difficult time. We look forward to supporting Scott and working with the Rush for this fundraiser."

Select Rush players will be in attendance at the restaurant to help serve customers.

Burt, Head Coach & General Manager of the Rush, took a medical leave of absence on December 6th. After having surgery that day in Rapid City, he began treatments for a high-grade glioma at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. today.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.