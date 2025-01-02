Boss' Pizza & Chicken to Hold Fundraiser for Scott Burt
January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Boss' Pizza & Chicken, with support from the Rapid City Rush, is holding a fundraiser to support Scott Burt as he battles a brain tumor.
100% of profits raised on Wednesday, January 15th from the Boss' Pizza & Chicken Tuscany Square location- 325 Omaha St. Suite #6, Rapid City, SD 57701- will benefit Burt and his family. The location will be open for pickup and delivery from 3:00 p.m. through 3:00 a.m.
"We have been long-time season ticket holders and fans of the Rush," said Andrew Heinle, owner of Boss' in Rapid City with his wife, Marty. "We took over Boss' in May. With everything that Scott Burt has done for the team and the city, we felt that this was the right thing to do as he is going through a difficult time. We look forward to supporting Scott and working with the Rush for this fundraiser."
Select Rush players will be in attendance at the restaurant to help serve customers.
Burt, Head Coach & General Manager of the Rush, took a medical leave of absence on December 6th. After having surgery that day in Rapid City, he began treatments for a high-grade glioma at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. today.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2025
- Boss' Pizza & Chicken to Hold Fundraiser for Scott Burt - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Launch "Players with a Purpose" Initiative to Support Local Charities - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Romeo, Sign Osik - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen in the Community: A December to Remember - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cade Borchardt Wins ECHL Plus-Performer for the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Borchardt Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Icemen Receive Goaltender Michael Houser from AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Acquire Defenseman Kylor Wall from Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Riley Piercey Earns First AHL Call-Up - Worcester Railers HC
- AHL Rochester Assigns Goaltender Michael Houser to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.