AHL Rochester Assigns Goaltender Michael Houser to Icemen

January 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Rochester has assigned goaltender Michael Houser to Jacksonville.

Houser, 32, returns to the Icemen from Rochester where he has posted a 4-3-1 record this season and a 2.68 goals-against average. Houser appeared in 23 games with the Icemen last season.

Houser has established himself as an accomplished netminder during his professional career at all levels, totaling 201 career wins with 17 shutouts. Houser has earned 143 ECHL victories and was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2018-19 season while with the Cincinnati Cyclones. In addition, Houser has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Month twice, ECHL Goaltender of the Week five times which is tied for 5th most in league history and and was an ECHL All-Star in 2018.

Houser has also appeared in six NHL contests with the Buffalo Sabres from 2021-2022, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage in those contests.

The Icemen hit the road on Friday when battle the Florida Everblades in Estero. The Icemen return home on Saturday (Jan. 4) against Greenville for Affiliation Night. He Icemen will become the Jacksonville IceBuffaloes for one night to pay tribute to their NHL Affiliate, the Buffalo Sabres.

