Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced multiple transactions heading into a two game home-stand vs. Utah beginning tomorrow night at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Defenseman Chandler Romeo has been traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Patrick Moynihan. Idaho has acquired forward Kamerin Nault from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations and forward Matt Ustaski has signed an ECHL contract with the Steelheads.

Moynihan, 23, is in his first professional season having totaled 15 points (1G, 14A) in 27 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Millis, MA native was drafted in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round, 158th overall, and played his first four years of college hockey at Providence College from 2019-23 collecting 71 points (37G, 34A) in 123 career games. He spent last season at the University of Notre Dame tallying 24 points (10G, 14A) in 36 games and then made his pro debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Mar. 20. The 5-foot-11, 185lb forward played two seasons at the U.S. National Development Program from 2017-19 and captured a U20 World Junior Gold Medal with Team USA in 2021.

Romeo, 21, was acquired by Idaho in a trade on Nov. 19 and appeared in 10 games for the Steelheads posting a minus-two rating with 10 penalty minutes.

Nault, 29, is in his sixth professional season and has registered six points (1G, 5A) in 15 games with the Norfolk Admirals this season. The Winnipeg, MB native has played parts of seven seasons in the ECHL appearing in 165 games totaling 99 points (52G, 47A) having played for six different teams; Norfolk, Greenville, Iowa, Reading, Atlanta, and Kansas City.

Ustaski, 30, is in his sixth professional season and has appeared in six ECHL games this season, two each with Iowa, Orlando, and Reading while notching two assists with the SPHL's Quad City Storm. The 6-foot-6, 220lb forward tallied four points (1G, 3A) in seven games with Idaho during the 2019-20 season and has played parts of six seasons in the ECHL appearing in 55 games totaling (6G, 11A) with 10 different teams; Iowa, Orlando, Reading, Norfolk, Atlanta, Adirondack, Wheeling, Idaho, Rapid City, and Jacksonville. The Glenview, IL native has totaled 89 points (45G, 44A) in 93 career SPHL games. He skated in one AHL game with the Manitoba Moose on 2018 and was originally drafted by in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round, 192nd overall.

