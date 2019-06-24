RHP Tyler Peyton promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach
June 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:
RHP Tyler Peyton has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach
RHP Enrique De Los Rios has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend
De Los Rios, who has made three appearances this season, joins the Pelicans in their bullpen. Over those three appearances (two with Short Season Low A Eugene and one with South Bend), he went 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five. In 2018, he went 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA over 31 games, six starts with South Bend. De Los Rios was signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2013 out of Venezuela.
De Los Rios will wear No. 35. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with five on the Injured List.
