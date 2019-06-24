Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (June 24 vs. Myrtle Beach)

Following an eventful four-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats, which included back-to-back extra-inning games, the Dash kick off a three-game series against Myrtle Beach on Monday at BB&T Ballpark.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (1-3, 39-29) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-4, 21-50)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (first High-A start) vs. RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 3.45 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #69 (Home Game #36)

RAYADOS FALLS SHORT IN EXTRAS

The Winston-Salem Rayados overcame a 7-0 deficit to force extra innings, but ultimately fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 12-9 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. For the third time this season, the Dash wore their "Winston-Salem Rayados" jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative. With the game tied at nine entering the 11th inning, Lynchburg plated three runs against Winston-Salem reliever Jake Elliott to put the game out of reach. In the loss, the Rayados rallied back to score seven runs in the final three innings of regulation. Zach Remillard hit a three-run homer to make it a one-run game in the bottom of eighth before Tyler Frost blasted a solo shot to send the game to extras.

FUN TIMES FROM THE PAST

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also won 20 of their final 26 games to end the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

MORE HITS THAN CRAYON COLORS

Selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Steele Walker is coming into his own in Winston-Salem. Rated the 10th-best prospect in Chicago's system per MLB Pipeline, Walker is now 16-for-39 (.410) over his last nine contests, and he has doubled in three straight games. As a part of the recent hot stretch, Walker hit for the third cycle in Dash history against Carolina on June 14, marking the first cycle for Winston since April 27, 2016. Although Walker's two older brothers Sam and Trevor played college football at the University of Texas, Walker chose to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma. As a member of the Sooners baseball team, Walker patrolled the outfield alongside 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

FLIPPING PLACES LIKE DOLPHINS

The Chicago White Sox announced five roster moves on Thursday affecting the Dash. Right-hander Codi Heuer and left-hander John Parke have earned promotions to Double-A Birmingham, while southpaws Bennett Sousa and Andrew Perez and right-hander Jonathan Stiever were promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis. Heuer, a former sixth-round pick out of Wichita State, posted a 2.82 ERA over 20 appearances with the Dash, striking out 43 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. Parke, who pitched in the Carolina League All-Star Game last Tuesday, logged seven quality starts.

HAVE WE TOLD YOU THE EYEBLACK STORY?

After three straight games to end the series with Lynchburg, Winston has now lost three consecutive contests for first time since May, when the Dash lost six straight from May 10-15. Even with their current three-game slide, the Dash are 21-9 since entering play on May 16, good for a .700 winning percentage.

SOME LONG NIGHTS IN WINSTON

Despite losing the final three games of the series with Lynchburg, the Dash made strong comeback efforts in each game. After falling behind 6-0 on Friday night, Winston-Salem scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and brought the tying run to the plate on three separate occasions before ultimately falling 6-3. On Saturday, the Dash trailed 5-0 before tying the game at six thanks to a Jameson Fisher solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. But, Lynchburg went on to win 8-6 in 10 innings. In Sunday's series finale, Winston trailed 7-0 entering the seventh before tying it with Frost's solo shot in the ninth.

