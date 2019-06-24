Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 24 at Winston-Salem

June 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start their series against the Winston-Salem Dash (a Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. This evening, RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 3.45 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Jonathan Stiever (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

RAIN, WOODPECKERS ARMS COMPLETE SWEEP OVER BIRDS

Following a 50-minute rain delay, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers dropped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3-2 on Sunday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Woodpeckers struck first in the third with a solo homer from Michael Papierski before the Pelicans tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a Zach Davis RBI single. Marty Costes gave Fayetteville a 3-1 lead on a two-run home run in the fourth. The Pelicans attempted to return in the sixth with a solo homer from Cam Balego, but that's all they could muster. Garrett Kelly and Brian Glowicki combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Pelicans after Alexander Vargas (1-2) earned the loss despite a quality start (6 IP, 3 ER).It was the fifth-straight loss for the Pelicans and their 14th defeat in their last 15 games.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR, GET YOUR GAME ON

The Pelicans had four players who represented Myrtle Beach in the 2019 All-Star Classic in Frederick, Md. Pitchers Javier Assad, Jesus Camargo and Paul Richan along with catcher Tyler Payne all headed north for the game on Tuesday. Both Assad and Camargo threw scoreless innings, striking out two in the process while Richan allowed three runs over an inning on a three-run home run. Payne went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run. The Northern Division All-Stars beat the Southern Division All-Stars 8-7, with all eight runs coming between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. With his three-run home run, Nick Banks of Potomac was named the All-Star Classic MVP.

A SCARY PICTURE

Over their last 13 games, in which they are 1-12, the Pelicans are just hitting .186 (77-for-415)/.268/.251 with 14 extra base hits while averaging 2.5 runs per game. The Pelicans have not scored more than four runs since 6/3 (13 games) and they have only done so only four times in the last 19 games (since 5/26). On the mound, the Pelicans have a 4.38 ERA in those games.

HERDING ALL OF THE SHEEP

During this tough stretch for the Birds, they have struggled to drive in runs with runners in scoring position. Over their last 13 games, Myrtle Beach is just hitting .212 (18-for-85). With RISP on the season, the Birds are just hitting .232 and .203 with RISP and two outs.

SPRINGING LIKE A JACKBOX

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit a home run in season-best five games in a row. Tyler Payne hit a two-run shot last Sunday to break the span while Cam Balego hit a two-run homer on Thursday, Aramis Ademan blasted a three-run bomb on Friday and Luke Reynolds chipped in with a two-run home run on Saturday. Balego bashed another home run on Sunday to give him seven long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Kevonte Mitchell's nine.

HE HAD THE CAROLINA PLAN

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. Davis leads the league with 25 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 49 games, he is averaging 0.51 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 87 bases in 232 games.

WE WILL BE FULL

As a whole, the Pelicans have struggled with the bases loaded both offensively and on the hill. This season, opponents have a 1.266 OPS with three doubles, two triples and four grand slams while the Pelicans on at the plate have a .487 OPS with the bases loaded with just four doubles and no triples or home runs. In 55 at-bats, opponents have scored 74 bases-loaded runs and the Pelicans have only scored 39 runs in 59 bases-loaded at-bats. On Saturday, the Woodpeckers scored three runs with the bases loaded. Grant Fennell leads the Birds with eight RBIs in those situations.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY

The Pelicans have had some bad luck with the weather in June. After having just three games affected by rain in the first two months of the season, Sunday's 50-minute delay marked the seventh game in June that had been delayed or cancelled due to rain. The Pelicans set a franchise record in recorded franchise history (back to 2005) for most games cancelled in a month with three. It also ties the franchise record for most cancelled games in a season.

PELICAN POINTS

When the Pelicans travel to Winston-Salem on Monday, it will be their final trip to the Dash this year. When there last, the two clubs only played one of the four games. Looking back, the Birds will not replay those games as weather cancelled them...The Dash were hot toward the end of the first half, winning 19 of their last 25, but they actually have lost three in a row to Lynchburg...Hosting a population of around 255,000, Winston-Salem is the largest city in the league. Former first-rounder Dustin Ackley along with Mark Grace, who spent 13 great years with the Cubs, hail from Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.