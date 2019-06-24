June 24 Transactions and Game Information

June 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ RHP Collin Wiles reinstated off 7-day IL and active in Down East. He will wear number 33. (Noah Bremer is no longer assigned a number)

- LHP Jake Latz placed on 7-day IL (Back dated to 6/23)

Today the Wood Ducks hit the road to take on the Carolina Mudcats at 7 p.m. Right-hander Christian Taugner (2-4, 5.32) will toe the slab for Carolina, while the Wood Ducks will counter with righty Collin Wiles (0-0, -.--). The pregame show will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks dropped their series finale to the Sa-lem Red Sox, 10-2. Down East allowed a season-high 17 hits, and strand-ed 14 runners on base, going just 1-for-12 with men in scoring position. The eight run losing margin was also the largest of the year.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 51-23 (.689) record is the second best in all of Minor League baseball, as is their +104 run differential, while their 28 road wins are tied for the most in MiLB.

MERRY CLINCHMAS: The Wood Ducks will be heading to the Carolina League playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Wood Ducks won a share of the Mills Cup in 2017 when they claimed the second half crown with a record of 38-32.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS has now reached base safely in 22 consecutive games, becoming the fourth Wood Duck this year to tally a streak of 15 or more. Over that stretch Arias is batting .356 with an OBP of .500, including 19 walks. His streak is the longest active in the Carolina League. Ryan Dorow is now also riding an on-base streak of 16 straight, batting just .211 but boasting an OBP of .375 over that span. His streak is the second longest active.

LAY IT DOWN: The Wood Ducks have produced 30 bunt hits through the first 73 games of the season. Hasuan Viera tallied his first against the Red Sox, Saturday, while Yonny Hernandez leads the way with 11 bunt hits.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 203-150 .575

2. TEXAS RANGERS 198-151 .567

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 193-154 .556

EXTRA-EXTRA: The Wood Ducks improved to 7-1 in extra-inning games with their victory over Myrtle Beach on Sunday. This year in extra frames the Wood Ducks have scored the inherited runner 9 out of 10 times, while holding opponents to just 4-for-10.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 46-19 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 49 of their 74 game this season, going 40-9 (.816). Down East has scored first in 19 of their last 24 games.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Joe Palumbo made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, June 8, going four innings, and giving up four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Peter Fairbanks was also called up by the club, June 8, and made his debut June 9, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three in relief. They are the fifth and sixth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League debut, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

HI, NICE TO MEET YOU: Between promotions and injuries there has been a lot of turnover in the Wood Ducks roster this season. When Collin Wiles takes the mound for the Woodies on Monday night he will become the 41st different player to suit up for Down East this year.

