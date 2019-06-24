Pelicans Fall in Series Opener to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash out-pitched the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 3-1 win in the series opener on Monday night from BB&T Ballpark.

The Dash (2-3, 40-29) put themselves on the scoreboard early with a run in the bottom of the second inning. After Zach Remillard led the inning off with a single, Craig Dedelow doubled off the wall in left field. Remillard attempted to score from first on the play, but he was thrown out to keep the Dash off the scoreboard. On that play, Dedelow advanced to third on the throw to the plate and he scored on a sacrifice fly from JJ Muno that made it 1-0 Winston-Salem.

Myrtle Beach (0-5, 21-51) equaled the score at one in the fourth when Zach Davis scored from first on an opposite field double from Miguel Amaya to right center.

That was the only run that Jonathan Stiever (W, 1-0) allowed in his first-career High-A start as he went seven innings and surrendered just a run on five hits, while striking out seven to earn the win.

The Dash retook the lead in the seventh when Dedelow led off the inning with a solo homer off of Jesus Camargo (L, 1-2) to right that put Winston-Salem back in front 2-1.

They extended that lead later in the inning as Muno scored when Evan Skoug grounded into a fielder's choice and the Dash took a 3-1 advantage in the seventh.

Will Kincanon worked around a pair of walks in the ninth and locked up his second save of the year for the Dash.

The Pelicans will look to even the series in game two on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Paul Richan (6-3, 4.40) will toe the rubber for the Pelicans, while RHP Kade McClure (1-0, 0.50) will go for the Dash. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

