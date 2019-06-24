[P-Nats Media] Potomac and Wilmington Postponed in Woodbridge

Woodbridge, VA - Inclement weather has postponed Monday night's series opener between the Potomac Nationals and the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.

Monday night's game vs. Wilmington will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 25th at Northwest Federal Field, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:30pm.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open for the doubleheader for all fans at 4:00pm.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

