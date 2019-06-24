[P-Nats Media] Potomac and Wilmington Postponed in Woodbridge
June 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release
Woodbridge, VA - Inclement weather has postponed Monday night's series opener between the Potomac Nationals and the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.
Monday night's game vs. Wilmington will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 25th at Northwest Federal Field, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:30pm.
Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open for the doubleheader for all fans at 4:00pm.
The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets and mini plans are now on sale. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2019
- [P-Nats Media] Potomac and Wilmington Postponed in Woodbridge - Potomac Nationals
- June 24 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (June 24 vs. Myrtle Beach) - Winston-Salem Dash
- RHP Tyler Peyton promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 24 at Winston-Salem - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- June 24 Transactions and Game Information - Down East Wood Ducks
- P-Nats Partner with Velocity Urgent Care on Radar Gun at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium - Potomac Nationals
- Noah Zavolas Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week - Carolina Mudcats
- OF Travis Moniot placed on the Dash's injured list - Winston-Salem Dash
- Bradley Makes MLB Debut, Becomes 177th Hillcat to Make Majors - Lynchburg Hillcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Potomac Nationals Stories
- [P-Nats Media] Potomac and Wilmington Postponed in Woodbridge
- P-Nats Partner with Velocity Urgent Care on Radar Gun at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium
- Zavolas Spins Complete Game, Two-Hit Shutout for Mudcats in 3-0 Win
- Late Misses Cost Potomac in 9-4 Loss
- Potomac Offense Goes Quiet, P-Nats Fall 6-2