June 24 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

June 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





Winners of three straight, the Mudcats begin a new seven game home stand tonight with game one of a three game series against the Southern Division's first half champs, the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. Tonight's game is the first of three in the series and the first of 12 second half meetings between the two teams. The Wood Ducks lead the overall season series 5-3 having split a four game set against Carolina to start the season (4/4-4/7) in Kinston and taking three of four in Zebulon (5/24-5/27) in May. Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in high definition video via paid subscription on MiLB.tv.

DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (TEXAS RANGERS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Monday, June 24, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 74, Home Game 36 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 42-31; DE: 51-23

Streaks: CAR: W3; DE: L3

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, DE: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 20-15; DE: 23-16

Road Record: CAR: 22-16; DE: 28-7

Division Record: CAR: 19-16; DE: 26-8

Current Series: First game (of 3)

Season Series: DE leads 5-3 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 1-3 @CAR (10), 2-2 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

MON, 6/24 vs. DE, 7:00 PM: Down East RHP Collin Wiles (0-0, -.--) at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (2-4, 5.32)

TUE, 6/25 vs. DE, 7:00 PM: Down East RHP Alex Eubanks (5-2, 2.98) at Carolina TBA

WED, 6/26 vs. DE, 11:00 AM: Down East LHP John King (1-0, 1.22) at Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (1-0, 0.00)

ICYMI: Noah Zavolas pitched through a complete-game two-hit shutout with a career high 11 strikeouts and Ryan Aguilar went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBI as the Mudcats defeated the Nationals 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Northwest Federal Field in Woodbridge, VA. The shutout victory was Carolina's fifth of the season and the road win clinched a three games to one series victory versus the PNats. Zavolas' shutout was additionally the first nine-inning, complete-game shutout in the Carolina League this season.

NOAH NO-RUNS: Noah Zavolas was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on June 23. He earned the weekly honor after pitching through a complete-game, two-hit shutout with a career best 11 strikeouts on 6/3 in Potomac. Zavolas was the first CL pitcher to turn in a nine-inning complete-game shutout and the seventh in MiLB this season. He is also the first Mudcat to spin a nine-inning complete-game shutout since 2010 when LHP Matt Fairel (9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO), of the then-Southern League Mudcats, went the distance in a 5-0 Carolina victory in Montgomery on 7/23/10.

TODAY'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Christian Taugner: 2-4, 5.32 ERA, 13 G, 6 GS, 47.1 IP, 5 HR, 14 BB, 27 SO

Last start - 6/15 vs. WS: ND, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 SO, 73 pitches

Starter: 1-4, 6.44 ERA, 6 GS, 29.1 IP, 8 BB, 16 SO, 1.50 WHIP

TRENDING: Rob Henry is batting .345/.471/.418 with a .889 OPS over 16 games in June (19 H, 11 R, 4 2B, 7 RBI, 11 BB, 19 SO)... Mario Feliciano has totaled a .901 OPS over 19 games in June (20 H, 14 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 15 RBI), but is just 2-for-29 over his last seven games... Payton Henry has hit safely in six of his last eight and is batting .273/.273/.364 with a .636 OPS over his last eight games (9-for-33, 2 R, 3 2B, 1 RBI)... Ryan Aguilar is batting .320/.471/.540 with a 1.011 OPS over his last 16 games (16-for-50, 15 R, 5 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 13 BB).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), tied for 1st in RBI (50), 2nd in slugging (.480), 10th in OPS (.796), 3rd in extra-base hits (27), 2nd in total bases (123) and 11th in hits (67)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 5th in the CL in OBP (.405), 2nd in walks (48) and 2nd in runs (50)... Matt Hardy is currently tied for 1st in the CL in wins (7) and is tied for 2nd in the CL in games (23) with Cody Beckman and Rodrigo Benoit. Benoit is also currently tied for 3rd in the CL in saves (10) and tied for 2nd in wins (6)... Clayton Andrews is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in saves (10)... Noah Zavolas is currently 3rd in the CL in ERA (3.21), 1st in the CL in innings pitched (84.0) and tied for 3rd in WHIP (1.18). Zavolas is also 3rd in the CL in FIP (3.13), 3rd in xFIP (3.25), 2nd in BB/9 (1.29) and 2nd in K/BB (5.33).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 24 5 .258 .808

Corredor, A POT 22 3 .232 .649

Feliciano, M CAR 20 6 .274 .953

Adams, J FAY 19 5 .256 .754

Henry, R CAR 18 3 .254 .872

QUALIFIED: Per Fangraphs.com, Rob Henry is currently 3rd in the CL in wRC+ (137), 3rd in wOBA (.383), 4th in OPS (.807) and 9th in SLG (.427) among qualified CL batters this season. Henry recently reached the threshold to qualify (min. 2.7 PA/team games) having now totaled 205 PA this season.

BEANBALLS: The Carolina offense has combined to total a professional baseball high (MLB & MiLB) 65 hit-by-pitches this season. The Mudcats have also totaled a Carolina League high 19 HBP in June.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 765 (3rd most in MiLB) strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for 1,457 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

POWER OUTAGE: The Mudcats had gone eight straight games without hitting a home run (6/12-6/22) before Ryan Aguilar's solo blast in Potomac on 6/23. The homerless streak matched Carolina's longest such streak this season; they also went without a home run in eight straight between 4/30 and 5/9. Despite the recent power outage, the Mudcats are currently second in the Carolina League in home runs with 57 (2nd behind Fayetteville's 72 HR)... Mario Feliciano has totaled a CL best 14 homers this season, but has not homered since 6/7 vs. SAL. Tristen Lutz is 2nd on the Mudcats in home runs with eight, but has not homered since 6/11 at FRE. Payton Henry (7 HR) last homered on 6/4 vs. FRE and Rob Henry (6 HR) last homered on 4/29 at SAL.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 37 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 35 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games twice this season on 4/14 & 4/15 and 6/3 & 6/4; Feliciano has caught back-to-back games once 6/14 & 6/15.... The Carolina pitching staff is 24-13 and has totaled a 3.49 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 17-18 with a 4.56 ERA (3.3 BB/9, 8.1 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

DUAL THREAT: Clayton Andrews has recently begun playing as a two-way player having appeared in 19 games as a reliever and seven games as Carolina's starting center fielder this season. As a pitcher, Andrews is currently 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA, seven walks, 38 strikeouts and 10 saves (3rd most in the CL). As a position player, Andrews is batting .304/.333/.304 (7-for-23) and has hit safely in four straight games; including a 3-for-5 & 1 RBI performance in his last start in center on 6/16 vs. Winston-Salem. His first start in center this season came on 5/20 vs Lynchburg. Andrews hit .302/.382/.377 over 57 games (6 2B, 5 3B, 25 BB, 6 SO) at Long Beach St. in 2018 before going to the Brewers in the 17th round of the 2018 Draft.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault became the winningest manager in Carolina Mudcats team history after collecting his 177th victory as skipper in Carolina on 6/15/19 vs. Winston-Salem. Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

Joe Ayrault 180 169 .516 349 2017-Present (3)

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

