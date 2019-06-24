P-Nats Partner with Velocity Urgent Care on Radar Gun at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium

June 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are excited to announce two new additions to the fan experience at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium for the 2019 season. With a partnership with Velocity Urgent Care, which recently opened up a location right around the corner from the ballpark in Woodbridge, the P-Nats will now feature pitch velocity on the stadium's jumbo HD video board throughout the game. The partnership will also feature a "fastest pitch" of the fourth inning promotion, which will lead to a discount in the National Mall Team Store.

The addition of pitch speed on the video board at Northwest Federal Field highlights the partnership. The radar gun is currently live for Potomac's seven-game homestand. Pitch speed will appear on the bottom of the Pfitzner Stadium video board for all games for the rest of the 2019 season.

Velocity Urgent Care will also present the fourth inning of all remaining 2019 P-Nats' home games. Fans should keep an eye out for the fastest pitch thrown by a P-Nats pitcher in the top of the fourth inning. The fastest pitch will lead to a discount in the National Mall Team Store. The faster the pitch, the better the discount!

Velocity Urgent Care recently opened up a location in Woodbridge. Velocity Urgent Care is an affordable alternative to the ER when you have a non-life threating illness or injury that needs immediate medical attention. Experience short wait times and expert, compassionate care. Velocity Urgent Care is open 365 days a year to provide affordable health care for all your urgent health care needs. Velocity Urgent Care's newest office in Woodbridge is located in Port Potomac at 16422 Navigation Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.