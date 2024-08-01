Republic FC's June & July Community Recap

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







The Summer of Soccer is in full swing in Sacramento, both on and off the field. From special activations, to pledge drives, player appearances, and more, here's what the club has been up to out in the community in June & July.

Pride Month

Goals for Pride: Republic FC launched a pledge campaign to support the Sacramento LGBT Community Center and Athlete Ally's Playing for Pride. Along with donations from fans, the club raised $1,000.

Pride Scholarship: On Pride Night, the club honored Joseph Gray as the recipient of this year's Pride Scholarship. Gray is a student at Sac State pursuing a BA in Social Work, and later plans to attend law school to focus on civil rights and underserved populations. He wants to become a transformative force in LGBTQ+ rights and mental health advocacy. Congratulations, Joseph!

Pride Scarf: A portion of proceeds from this year's Pride Scarf benefitted the Sacramento LGBT Center. The scarves quickly sold out, raising over $300.

Pride March: Midfielder Luis Felipe joined Republic FC front office staff and supporters for the annual Sacramento Pride March on June 9.

Cardiac Kids

Republic FC honored two groups of special students in June and July. Through a special school program focused on keeping students active and raising money for various heart-related causes, the 22 students recognized at Republic FC matches raised $25,000 to support the American Heart Association and Heart Health in the Sacramento region.

Juneteenth Day of Service

On July 19, Republic FC staff and community members put a pause on their daily tasks and chose to exercise their green thumbs for the day to celebrate Juneteenth. The team started their morning at the New Joseph Bonnheim Community Charter School energetically anticipating the tasks ahead, which included building mobile garden boxes, refreshing the school garden space, refinishing school benches and overall beautification of the school. Read the full recap >>

Military Care Packages

Ahead of Salute to Service Night, the Indomitable Club teamed up with local veteran-owned brewing At Ease Brewing to host a service project. 20 fans and partners showed up to assemble care packages for deployed U.S. military service members. The packages - stuffed with toiletries donated by Delta Dental, Republic FC gear, snacks, and activities - were distributed by Operation: Care & Comfort (OCC), an organization that has supported American troops in a variety of ways since 20023. To date, OCC has delivered over a million pounds of care packages.

Fifth Annual Nonprofit Mixer

On July 15, Republic FC's Community Investment team gathered with local non-profit organizations at the beautiful Celine, located on the first floor of the team's new headquarters, to highlight the club's community work and partnership opportunities for the 2024 season. Nearly 200 organizations from around the region attended and left with new relationships, opportunities, and ideas about how to partner on Club's social responsibility initiatives.

"The room had great energy, and the presentation was truly impressive. We very much want to be connected, and we look forward to doing some great things in the future." said Chief Advancement Officer of Cancer Champions, Lyn Christopulos who attended the event."

Community Tickets & Donations

In June & July, Republic FC hosted 249 organizations at Republic FC matches, donating 4,422 tickets to create memorable experiences for community parties. The club also made 46 donations valued at $7,218 to support local nonprofits and their missions.

