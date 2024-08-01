Phoenix Rising FC Transfers Panos Armenakas to Memphis 901 FC

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Panos Armenakas

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Panos Armenakas(Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising FC has transferred midfielder Panos Armenakas to Memphis 901 FC for an undisclosed fee, the club announced today.

"Phoenix Rising holds its values of trust and togetherness in the highest regard," said Phoenix Rising FC President Bobby Dulle. "In keeping with these principles, we have decided that parting ways with the player is necessary to uphold the integrity of our club. This action underscores our commitment to maintaining a cohesive and positive environment within our team. We remain steadfast in our dedication to our club and supporters as we move forward. We wish Panos the best of luck in his career."

Armenakas joined Phoenix Rising on June 2, 2023, making his debut the following day in Pittsburgh vs. the Riverhounds. In total, he made 43 appearances for Rising, scoring six goals and adding seven assists.

Rising Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez and Captain John Stenberg to address media via Zoom, today at noon. Media can click here to join the call.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Transfers Panos Armenakas to Memphis 901 FC

Name: Panos Armenakas

Position: Midfielder

Previous Club: Loudoun United

Height: 5-10

DOB: August 5, 1998 (25)

Birthplace: Newport Beach, California

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.