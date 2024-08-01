Match Preview: Republic FC v Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After back-to-back road victories, Republic FC welcomes the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN 2 - one of the league's 15 Summer of Soccer broadcasts.

At a Glance: #SACvPIT

Â Saturday, August 3 - 7:00 PM kickoff

Â Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Â Watch: ESPN 2

Republic FC - The Latest

Republic FC tacked on another road win with a late goal and another solid defensive performance against Detroit City FC. Saturday's 1-0 victory extended the club's undefeated road streak to 11 - as the club sits as the only side in the league to not falter on the road. Danny Vitello stood out with five saves to claim the club's 10th clean sheet of the season - the most by a single keeper. Returning from injury, Russell Cicerone found the net thirteen minutes after checking into the game after an 11-week hiatus. Jared Timmer delivered another cross to the far post - his second in a week, where Russell Cicerone headed in the game-winning goal to clinch all three points.

Luis Felipe and Jared Timmer's performances against Detroit City FC earned them selections to the Team of the Week. Felipe contributed to the club's dominant defensive performance, winning all 6 of his tackles, 9 of 12 aerial duels, and 17 total duels-the second most by a player in a single game this season. Jared Timmer's assist to Russell Cicerone for the game-winning header earned him a second consecutive selection to the Team of the Week.

Know Your Opponent

The Riverhounds enter the match having won two of their last four games. Last weekend, midfielder Robbie Mertz converted a penalty in the 12th minute, putting them on the board early. However, Loudoun equalized on Wesley Leggett's second-half strike, equalizing the match. Just before the match would end 1-1, Midfielder Bradley Sample was shown a red card in extra time and will miss this weekend's matchup.

Midfielders Robbie Mertz and Junior Etou have been key players for Pittsburgh. Mertz has been central to Pittsburgh's offense with his ability to create scoring opportunities, achieving an 80% passing accuracy rate and leading the team with 28 assists. Etou's two-goal performance against Oakland Roots SC earned him USL Championship Week 19 Player of the Week honors.

Match Notes

Pittsburgh and Sacramento have faced off twice, with both matches resulting in the clubs sharing the points. The first in 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw in Sacramento. The Quails netted a goal in the first half, but the Riverhounds equalized three minutes later.

Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, midfielder Shane Wiedt, and forward Russell Cicerone will face off against their former club this weekend.

Before joining Republic FC last year, Russell Cicerone featured for two seasons with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. He led the team in scoring both years, tallying a total of 31 goals and 76 assists in 67 appearances. In his first season with Sacramento, he led all scorers with 17 goals.

Vitiello also played two seasons with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and in 2020, he earned the Golden Glove honor for posting the league's lowest Goals Against Average rating at 0.5. Last season, he became the second USL player to earn the award twice.

Shane Wiedt joined Sacramento in January 2023 after playing two seasons with the Riverhounds. During his time there, he made 66 appearances, recorded 132 interceptions-ranking second in intercepted passes-and made 192 clearances.

