Former San Antonio FC Midfielder Victor

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today the addition of Victor PC Giro to the SAFC Pro Academy coaching staff. PC joins the staff as the Pro Academy U12 Program Director, working to develop and inspire the academy's youngest talent.

The São Paulo native returns to San Antonio following his recent retirement from professional soccer. Over the course of his career, PC played more than 14,000 minutes across eight different clubs. In his time with SAFC, he played an integral role in San Antonio securing its first USL Championship title in 2022. A leader on and off the field, PC captained the squad in 53 matches from 2020-23, while representing the club out in the community at youth clinics and other volunteer initiatives.

We are thrilled to announce the addition of PC as our new SAFC Academy U12 Program Director, said SAFC Pro Academy Director Juan Lamadrid. With a wealth of professional playing experience, including the 2022 USL Championship title-winning year, PC is a licensed professional coach that will focus on developing the young talent in our club. Coach PC is a valuable addition to our coaching staff and our SAFC community. As a new member of our coaching staff, he will play a pivotal role in the continued growth and success of our program. His passion for soccer and dedication to fostering a positive, competitive and high-performance environment will undoubtedly inspire our young athletes and contribute to their development both on and off the field. Please join us in welcoming coach PC back to our SAFC community!

First of all, I would like to say I'm very happy to be back in San Antonio and to be part of SAFC again in a different role, said PC. It's an honor for me to be the new U12 Program Director, and it's a pleasure to teach and share my experience with the kids. It's a great opportunity to help those young players develop in the best way, especially with the passion that I have with soccer, discipline and their personal growth as well. I'm very excited and look forward to work with these young athletes and SAFC.

