Preview: Hounds at Sacramento Republic FC

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The Hounds are moving full-speed ahead into a critical month of August needing points to move up the table, but the month begins with the toughest road trip remaining on the Hounds' schedule, a cross-country flight to face Sacramento Republic FC at 10 p.m. Saturday in the California capital on ESPN2.

The Hounds took seven points from their last three matches, most recently getting a 1-1 draw with Loudoun last Saturday at Highmark Stadium. They also scored nine goals in that three-match stretch - the best offensive production of the season over three matches - and they will need to be sharp facing a Sacramento team that leads the USL Championship with just 15 goals allowed in 20 matches, helping them to second place in the Western Conference.

That Sacramento back line gets its orders from reigning Goalkeeper of the Year and former Hounds star Danny Vitiello, who is in his third year with the Republic. He is joined by two other former Hounds, center back Shane Wiedt and forward Russell Cicerone, who scored the winning goal last week against Detroit in his return from more than two months on the sideline after ankle surgery. Along with top scorer Trevor Amann (nine goals) and Huddersfield Town loanee Kieran Phillips (five goals), the Republic has plenty of firepower to match its defensive prowess.

But the Hounds have excelled at putting defenses in compromising positions lately, having converted a penalty kick in three consecutive matches for the first time in the club's 25-year history. In total, the Hounds have won seven penalty kicks on the season, second behind only the eight of West leaders New Mexico.

Seven different Hounds players have scored over the past three matches, including two each by Junior Etou and Robbie Mertz, and the Hounds will look to continue to threaten with ball movement and getting behind the defense. The team will be missing one piece in the midfield, however, as Bradley Sample will serve a one-match suspension after receiving a harsh red card late in the match against Loudoun. That means more will fall to Jackson Walti in the center of the park, and could signal a return to the lineup for Kenardo Forbes, who has been deployed as a substitute for the past three contests.

This will be the lone meeting of the year between the clubs, and the Hounds are still seeking their first win against Sacramento after a loss in 2014 and draws in each of the past two seasons. The teams played to a scoreless result last year at Highmark, and in 2022, the result was an entertaining 1-1 draw that saw each team's veteran playmaker - Rodrigo López for the Republic and Forbes for the Hounds - find the net in a four-minute span.

The match will be air live on ESPN2, and those looking to stream it on their devices will be able to log in using their television provider.

Match info

Riverhounds (5-9-7) vs. Sacramento Republic FC (9-3-8)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

Odds: Hounds +280 / Draw +220 / Sacramento -105 (FanDuel)

TV: ESPN2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #SACvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN

