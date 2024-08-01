Memphis 901 FC Launches 2024 River Kit

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC and apparel partner CHARLY today released the 2024 901 FC River Kit, the club's first fully custom alternate jersey design.

The River Kit is the latest of 901 FC's City Edition kits with a unique design channeling the storied history and bright future of Memphis by featuring the foundation of the city along the bluffs of the Mississippi River.

The design features a sublimated cartographic outline of the mighty Mississippi swooping with the Navy and Light Blue colors from 901 FC's iconic crest, utilizing 3D woven silicone tech pressed boldly on the chest. The sleeves pay homage to the historic Memphis Cobblestone Landings found along the river.

The bottom hem of the jersey features an embossed portrait of the iconic "M Bridge" that carries Interstate 40 across the Mississippi River and a heat transferred silicone C.O.A with a QR-Code that leads to the donation page for the club's Memphis-based non-profit front jersey sponsor Cancer Kickers Soccer Club, assisting families in the fight against pediatric cancer.

10% of all jersey sales benefit the children of Cancer Kickers Soccer Club.

The 901 FC River Kit will debut at the club's next home match at AutoZone Park this Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase the 2024 River Kit now at shop.memphis901fc.com or at the team store at AutoZone Park.

