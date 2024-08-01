FC Tulsa Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda Nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month of July

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda is up for league-wide honors, being nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month of July.

As announced by the USL, Peñaranda is the lone goalkeeper for nomination, joining Nick Markanich (Charleston Battery), Wesley Leggett (Loudoun United FC) and Johnny Rodriguez (Oakland Roots SC) on the ballot. Fan voting is available here through the USL Championship site until 11 a.m. CT on Monday, August 5.

Fan voting accounts for 51% of the vote, with the USL Technical Committee and National Media Panel comprising 25% and 24% of the voting, respectively.

Peñaranda etched the ballot after a July that saw him allow only one goal in four appearances, earning three shutouts, 14 saves at a save percentage of 93.3% and USL Team of the Week 19 Honors. The 24-year-old narrowly missed a perfect month as his lone goal allowed coming in extra time versus Colorado Switchbacks FC.

A native of Long Beach, New York, Peñaranda has guided FC Tulsa to its best defensive stand in franchise history. Opening with a TOTW five-save shutout versus Monterey Bay F.C., the club ended July with three-straight clean sheets for the first time in franchise history while giving up just one goal in the past five matches. The stretch marks the club's fewest goals ever allowed in a five-game span.

A true testament to his efforts, the club shut out Memphis 901 FC, which leads the Western Conference in goals, and Indy Eleven, which ranks sixth in the category.

Making his USL Championship debut on June 19, Peñaranda has logged four clean sheets across six starts for FC Tulsa.

Peñaranda and FC Tulsa return to the pitch Saturday, August 3, at 8 p.m. CT as it takes on San Antonio FC in a road battle of conference foes. The club returns to ONEOK Field on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. as the club hosts Pearl Beach Brew Pub $1 Beer Section Night versus Orange County SC. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

