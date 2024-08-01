Rising Travels to Colorado Springs, Saturday at 6 PM

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC travels to Colorado Springs this Saturday at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast locally on 3TV and streamed live nationally on ESPN+.

These two teams met on April 13 with Phoenix taking a 1-0 decision thanks to a goal by Captain John Stenberg in the 71st minute.

"They're a completely different team now," said Phoenix Rising Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez when asked about the Switchbacks. "When we played them here, they played defensively in a very low block. Now, they're clear about what they want to do on the field. They've grown a lot. We expect it to be a completely different game."

Phoenix has kept opponents off the scoreboard in both of its last two matches, earning a 2-0 win at home vs. El Paso and a 0-0 draw in Hartford.

"The team had a solid performance defensively last week," said Gomez. "We worked hard and did not concede many chances. We need to be way better on the ball next game. We know we didn't create enough and that's what we were lacking."

"We didn't have the best game after the longest trip of the season," continued Gomez. "But we still were able to dominate possession. When we are in good moments, we need to penalize opposing teams by generating, creating and finishing chances, but when we're not at our best, we are not losing the game. We are still on it, still working hard, still doing things without the ball that will bring us success."

