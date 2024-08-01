Hartford Athletic Loan Jay Chapman to the Charleston Battery

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today the loan of midfielder Jay Chapman to the Charleston Battery for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season. Chapman departs Hartford after playing 1,407 minutes across 17 starts and scoring a goal.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2024

