Charleston Battery Acquire Jay Chapman, Christian Garner on Loan

August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery announced Thursday the acquisitions of midfielder Jay Chapman and goalkeeper Christian Garner on loans, pending league and federation approval.

Chapman joins from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2024 campaign and Garner arrives from USL League One club Greenville Triumph SC on a short-term loan.

"We are excited to be able to bring in two good players, but also two excellent people," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann.

Chapman, 30, brings bags of experience from MLS, the Scottish Premiership, the USL Championship and the Canadian national team, with whom he has won three caps.

The Canadian midfielder played the bulk of his professional career with MLS side Toronto FC, where he was signed as a Homegrown Player and won five trophies from 2015 to 2019. Chapman additionally competed for Inter Miami CF, Scottish side Dundee FC and the USLC's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC before signing with Hartford in 2024. Chapman was an All-American at Michigan State University and reunites with Ben Pirmann, who was on the coaching staff at MSU when Chapman played for the Spartans from 2012 to 2014.

"Jay is a very experienced midfielder who has performed at many different levels," said Coach Pirmann. "He uses the ball wisely and has a tremendous fitness level. He is eager to help this club win and work his socks off doing so."

Garner, 24, has been one of Greenville's main shot-stoppers this season and has featured in 10 matches across all competitions, recording four clean sheets.

The 6-0 goalkeeper previously competed for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, helping them win the 2023 Players' Shield alongside former Hounds teammate and current Battery defender Nathan Dossantos. Garner played collegiately at Boston College and Northwestern University, along with USL League Two side Seacoast United Phantoms.

"Christian is a steady goalkeeper who has played very well this season," said Coach Pirmann. "He has a good presence and will help us tremendously while he is with our team. We are thankful for a good relationship with Greenville Triumph to help everyone succeed.

"Familiarity is very important when acclimating two players to a new environment. Christian and Jay are familiar with their teammates and the staff, which will help them and the team thrive as efficiently as possible, but they are also students of the game and willing to take on new information to help the team."

Chapman and Garner will wear numbers 14 and 23, respectively, and will be available for Friday's home match against Indy Eleven. Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.