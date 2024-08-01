Memphis 901 FC Acquires Panos Armenakas Via Transfer from Phoenix Rising FC
August 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - Memphis 901 FC announced today the club has acquired Panos Armenakas via transfer in exchange for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.
A key piece in last season's title-winning Phoenix squad, Armenakas joins an already deep attacking group in Memphis. The Australian international has made 45 of his 51 USL Championship appearances since moving to Phoenix during the 2023 season. Armenakas has started in 12 of his 16 appearances this season with two goals and an assist.
"We are delighted to welcome Panos to Memphis," said Acting Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "He is a player that knows how to win in this league. We see him playing multiple positions which gives us flexibility and he has a burning desire to win something this season. We look forward to Panos competing within the group and helping us achieve our goals this season."
The 25-year-old has played professionally in Denmark, Belgium and Greece along with international appearances for Greece (U17) and Australia (U17, U23). Armenakas signed with Italian side Udinese at age 19, becoming the youngest Australian at the time to sign a professional contract with a top five European league.
Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 3 for College Night. Tickets are available now on the club's official website.
PLAYER BIO
Name: Panagiotis "Panos" Armenakas
Position: Midfield
Height: 5'10"
Date of Birth: August 5, 1998
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Nationality: Australia
Previous Club: Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship)
Transaction: Memphis 901 FC acquires midfielder Panos Armenakas via transfer on August 1, 2024.
