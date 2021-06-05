Repaci scores hat trick, but Solar Bears fall 4-3 in finale

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anthony Repaci scored all three goals for his club for his first professional hat trick, but the Orlando Solar Bears (36-29-6-1) fell by a 4-3 score in their 2020-21 season finale to the Florida Everblades (42-19-5-3) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

First Period

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (10) at 10:30. Assisted by Nikita Pavlychev.

Florida goal: Alex Kile (24) at 11:48. Assisted by Michael Neville and Myles Powell.

Shots: ORL 16, FLA 13

Second Period

Florida goal: Logan Roe (6) at 5:38. Assisted by Alex Kile and Myles Powell.

Florida goal: Alex Kile (25) at 11:47. Assisted by Logan Roe and Cole MacDonald.

Florida goal: Luke Nogard (6) at 13:57.

Shots: ORL 12, FLA 12

Third Period

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (11) at 3:40. Assisted by Joseph Garreffa.

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (12) at 19:52. Assisted by Mark Auk and Tristin Langan.

Shots: ORL 18, FLA 5

Goaltending:

ORL: Michael Lackey, 26-for-30

FLA: Devin Cooley, 43-for-46

THREE STARS:

1) Anthony Repaci - ORL

2) Alex Kile - FLA

3) Logan Roe - FLA

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears finished their home schedule with a 20-13-3-0 record; Orlando was 9-8-2-0 at home against Florida this season, and 10-13-3-1 overall against the Everblades in 27 total matches

Repaci's hat trick was the first by a Solar Bears player on home ice since Corey Kalk (Feb. 15, 2019 vs. Greenville)

