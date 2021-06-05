Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, June 5 at 6:05 PM

June 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







Jacksonville Icemen at South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: After officially clinching a berth in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs Friday night, the South Carolina Stingrays will wrap up the 2020-21 ECHL regular season Saturday against the Jacksonville Icemen on Fan Appreciation Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays have won their last five straight games on their way to securing a spot in the postseason for the 27th time in the team's 28-year history. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Icemen helped assure the Rays' fate Friday night with a 5-1 defeat of Orlando. After winning their last five games, South Carolina will finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, currently holding a points percentage of .572. Jacksonville, who will also play its regular season finale on Saturday, is in sixth place with a .536 points percentage. The Icemen have the slight edge in the season series with the Rays, winning eight of the teams' previous 15 matchup this year. SC has claimed points in 11 of the matchups with a record of 7-4-4 vs. Jacksonville. Most recently, the teams split a two-game series in Jacksonville May 14-15.

Scouting the Icemen: Ahead of their final game of the season Saturday, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 34-29-3-4 (.536). Forward Ara Nazarian leads the club in scoring with 51 points on a team-high 25 goals along with 26 assists. Nick Saracino is second with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists). Forward Mike Szmatula has 22 tallies, while Pascal Aquin has lit the lamp 20 times and second-year attacker Christopher Brown has 15 goals and 29 points. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 28 points in 46 games on seven goals and 21 helpers. Defender Trevor Hamilton leads the team's blueliners with 34 points and is tops on the club with 30 helpers. In net, Charles Williams has played 37 games and has a goals-against average of 2.70, while Kyle Keyser has 22 ECHL appearances with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Game

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.