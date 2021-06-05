Thunder to Face Komets in Western Conference Semifinals
June 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (June 5) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team will face the Fort Wayne Komets in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Western Conference Semifinals - Best-of-Five Series (all times CST)
Game 1 - Tuesday, June 8 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Game 2 - Wednesday, June 9 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Game 3 - Friday, June 11 at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Game 4 - Saturday, June 12 at Fort Wayne (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Monday, June 14 at Fort Wayne (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.
The Thunder have faced the Komets just three times this season with all three meetings taking place in Fort Wayne. Wichita went 2-1 in the season-series. This will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams in the post-season and the first time since the 2012 CHL Finals.Â
