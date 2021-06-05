Mavericks Beat Thunder in Final Game of Season

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid, Lane Scheidl, Giorgio Estephan, and Marcus Crawford netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action next season against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena on October 22 at 7:00 p.m.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (24) at 2:32. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Nick Pastujov.

Wichita goal: Gordie Green (8) at 11:15. Assisted by Spencer Dorowicz and Dean Stewart.

Wichita goal: Matteo Gennaro (26) at 15:43. Assisted by Garrett Scmitz.

Shots: KC 3, WIC 18

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (24) at 1:32. Assisted by Adam Brady.

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (13) at 12:40. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Nick Pastujov.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (25) at 13:14. Assisted by Koletrane Wilson and Giorgio Estephan.

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (12) at 16:33. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 23, WIC 2

Third Period

Shots: KC 11, WIC 14

Notes and Streaks

Brodie Reid, Giorgio Estephan, Lane Scheidl, Marcus Crawford, and Nick Pastujov have points in consecutive games.

Brodie Reid registered a multi-point game on two goals.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on one goal and three assists.

Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two assists.

Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.

