Mavericks Beat Thunder in Final Game of Season
June 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid, Lane Scheidl, Giorgio Estephan, and Marcus Crawford netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action next season against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena on October 22 at 7:00 p.m.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (24) at 2:32. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Nick Pastujov.
Wichita goal: Gordie Green (8) at 11:15. Assisted by Spencer Dorowicz and Dean Stewart.
Wichita goal: Matteo Gennaro (26) at 15:43. Assisted by Garrett Scmitz.
Shots: KC 3, WIC 18
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (24) at 1:32. Assisted by Adam Brady.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (13) at 12:40. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Nick Pastujov.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (25) at 13:14. Assisted by Koletrane Wilson and Giorgio Estephan.
Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (12) at 16:33. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.
Shots: KC 23, WIC 2
Third Period
Shots: KC 11, WIC 14
Notes and Streaks
Brodie Reid, Giorgio Estephan, Lane Scheidl, Marcus Crawford, and Nick Pastujov have points in consecutive games.
Brodie Reid registered a multi-point game on two goals.
Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on one goal and three assists.
Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two assists.
Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 5, 2021
- Grizz Win 6-0 in Regular Season Finale, Will Face Allen in Playoffs - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Beat Thunder in Final Game of Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder to Face Komets in Western Conference Semifinals - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Closes Regular Season with Loss in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Paterson Stones Rush with 33-Save Shutout - Rapid City Rush
- Repaci scores hat trick, but Solar Bears fall 4-3 in finale - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida Claims Brabham Cup with Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Nailers Win Season Finale, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Best Fuel in Final Regular Season Game of the Year - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Salute Fans with 4-1 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida Claims Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular-Season Champions - ECHL
- Blades Announce Schedule for First Round Home Games - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - June 5 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Fan Appreciation Night Highlights Regular Season Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, June 5 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Need One Point for Brabham Cup - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: First Place Americans, Host Last Place Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Komets Throttle Grizzlies on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.